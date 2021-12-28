ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Ring In The New Year With OPPO's Reno6 Pro 5G

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we celebrate the start of a new year, the Reno6 Pro 5G is the only smartphone needed to capture fireworks, festivities and memories made with family and friends

Equipped with a mighty 50 MP AI quad camera and a host of innovative features, amateur photographers can capture professional-like images with ease.

Packed into the eye-catching design are cutting-edge photo and video features including the industry's first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video and upgraded AI Highlight Video enable users to create memorable videography content, with a cinematic effect that will capture lasting memories. Available on both the front and rear cameras, the DSR-like Bokeh effects can be applied to videos with just one click.

The Reno6 Pro 5G's ultra-powerful imaging sensor behind the main camera, Sony IMX766, heightens a picture's dynamic range especially in low-light conditions, creating professional-level nighttime shots of the celebrations from fireworks in perfect clarity.

In addition, the phone's advanced auto focusing capabilities ensure that the main subject in video always remains in focus, perfect for group and family photos. The Reno6 Pro 5G also provides creative post-production tools such as AI Palette for easy editing and fine-tuning to bring.

Users need not worry about running out of battery and missing the new year's countdown with OPPO's reliable and incredibly fast SuperVOOC Flash Charge, giving a full charge in just 30 minutes. Heading from celebration to celebration? The sleek design ensures the smartphone is lightweight and dynamic at just 7.99mm thick and weighing only 188grams, the perfect size for a purse or pocket.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series

  • OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.drives everything we do. Visit http://www.mediatek.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ring-in-the-new-year-with-oppos-reno6-pro-5g-301451155.html

SOURCE OPPO

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Samsung's new Galaxy A13 is its most affordable 5G phone yet

Samsung has announced a new 5G-enabled Galaxy A series phone. The new Galaxy A13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Infinity-V display, a triple-lens camera system, and a 5000mAh battery. It will be available to purchase in the U.S. starting December 3. Samsung on December 1 announced its cheapest 5G...
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Samsung Leak Reveals Tri-Fold Phone: Specs, Screen Size, How Does It Work

A new Samsung leak unveiled a tri-fold phone that can be transformed into a tablet-sized device when unfolded. Surprisingly, the Samsung tri-fold phone also speculates to include a camera under its flexible screen. Samsung Leak Unveils Tri-fold Phone. Samsung has perfected the art of manufacturing folding smartphones with devices like...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oppo#5g#Smartphone#Mobile Phone#Smart Phone#Ai Highlight Video#Dsr#Ai Palette
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets listed on Walmart, US pricing tipped

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone at the CES 2022 event next month. The company sent out invites for its “Together for Tomorrow” earlier this month, and if the rumors are to be believed, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S21 FE on January 3. Almost everything about the device has leaked, but the pricing.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

New year, new phone! Top 5 smartphones to launch in 2022

Despite the onslaught of Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, smartphone business scaled new heights globally in 2021. With new launches lined up, the smartphone industry is expected to keep up the momentum despite chip shortage and supply chain constraints. Smartphone makers such as Apple,. , OnePlus,. Samsung. and more are now...
CELL PHONES
d1softballnews.com

Oppo unveils its foldable smartphone. It is more compact and the fold is almost invisible

It’s called Oppo Find N is a double screen folding smartphone with the traditional external one and an internal one that folds. It was unveiled today on the second day of Oppo’s Hymn Day, the event during which the Chinese brand launches products and technologies. It is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Z, Huawei Mate X2 and Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold in design but is more compact. It means that you go from a 7.1-inch internal display to a 5.49-inch external display. You open it to play, read or watch videos while closed it is a normal smartphone. The gem is the fold that almost seems to disappear.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

OPPO retractable camera details warrant a new Find X Pro ASAP

OPPO made a big splash this week with the debut of its first foldable phone, the OPPO Find N. Initial feedback seems to be quite positive, but it was the same for the first Samsung Galaxy Fold until a week or month after those hands-on articles were published. The Find N, however, isn’t the only innovation that the company had to reveal earlier this week. It finally disclosed some details about its new camera technology, and it will probably make mobile shutterbugs wish there was already a phone that would be using it.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
Place
Dubai
Country
South Africa
Country
Qatar
Country
Egypt
petapixel.com

Oppo Find X4 Pro Revealed by New Design Specifications: Report

While Oppo recently revealed a lot during its Inno Day event this past week, it didn’t provide any details on the expected Find X4 Pro smartphone other than it would come early next year. Luckily, a new design patent shows in detail what is likely to come. Uncovered by...
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

OPPO Reno6 Z 5G: The Perfect Gift For Gen Z

Powered with MediaTek’s newest 5G SoC, Dimensity 800U chipset, OPPO’s new Reno6 Z 5G offers users the smoothest experience when capturing content, ideal for the holiday season. With the Reno6 Z 5G, users can expect swift internet speeds, agile performance and fast charging alongside the ultimate photography and...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

ColorOS 12 stable update live for OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G series, Reno5 Pro 5G

OPPO has started rolling out the Android 12-based ColorOS 12 stable update for smartphones that got access to beta builds a month ago. The latest devices to receive stable update include the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G series and OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. According to official announcement posts on OPPO Community,...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

ColorOS 12 beta now live for Reno6, Reno5, Reno5 Marvel Edition, A74 5G

OPPO has begun to recruit ColorOS 12 beta testers for a new batch of devices in international markets. The latest handsets to join the beta program include OPPO Reno6, OPPO Reno5, OPPO Reno5 Marvel Edition Edition, and OPPO A74 5G. After releasing Android 12-based ColorOS 12 beta builds for expensive...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi Mix Fold vs OPPO Find N: Specs Comparison

OPPO just launched its first foldable phone and it is already an outstanding success. The official sales will begin on December 23 but the handset already went on sale in limited quantities a few days ago, with an immediate sold-out. According to OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau and a lot of other people, the OPPO Find N is the best foldable phone released until now. But is it the truth? In order to understand it, we decided to compare it to the other last-generation foldable phones. After comparing it to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, here is a comparison between the specifications of OPPO Find N and Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

OPPO could be working on three smartphones with displays in the back

OPPO was recently granted a patent for smartphone with a rear display, and now, the company has been granted one more patent in the same area. The newly granted patent suggests that OPPO could be working on three new smartphones with different implementations of display on the back technology. The...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

OPPO Find N Foldable Phone Review

It’s hard to consider a product mainstream when there are only two or three people selling a small number of them. For foldable phones and tablets to really be accepted as the future of mobile, they have to be more accessible in design, availability, and price. Those are the goalposts that OPPO tried to hit with the company’s first foldable device. With mixed excitement and cautious optimism, we took the OPPO Find N for a good spin to see how many points it managed to score on its first try.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Realme beats Oppo, Vivo & Samsung to win India's 5G phone market

Smartphone brand Realme became the fastest-growing 5G Android smartphone brand globally in the third quarter (Q3) this year, registering a 831% (on-year) growth, a new report showed on Wednesday. In India, Realmes 5G smartphone sales grew a whopping 9,519%, the most among all regions. The growth helped Realme retain the...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Moto Edge X30 could arrive in India soon - here's what we know

Lenovo-owned Motorola became the first smartphone maker to rollout a handset with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, The Moto Edge X30 went official in China earlier in December. Now we hear that the flagship model could be arriving on Indian shores sooner than expected. A report published by...
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy