Evolving Holiday Family Traditions [Opinion]

The following events are planned for the upcoming week throughout the region. • The Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular continues daily through Sunday, then Wednesday through Jan. 2 at the Fairgrounds at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks. Hours are 4:30 to 10 p.m. Tinseltown is a brand-new outdoor experience where guests can stroll through a winter wonderland of lights, check off their holiday shopping list, dine on festive treats and beverages, skate on a synthetic ice surface, and much more. This illuminated wonderland showcases light sculptures and displays powered by more than 1.2 million light bulbs. Along the way, guests will find larger-than-life sculptures, including a 60-foot light tunnel, glowing baubles and Santa’s sleigh. Guests will enjoy Mistletoe Marketplace, a vast artisan village where patrons can complete their holiday shopping list at a variety of vendor kiosks offering festive goods and unique holiday gifts such as hand-crafted ornaments, custom artwork, wintertime clothing and decor. Photos with Santa will be offered, and families are invited to visit Mrs. Claus’ reading room, where she’ll share the magic of the season with live readings of her favorite holiday stories. Tickets start at $19.99 for adults and $13.99 for children under 13; admission is free for children under 5. All ticket buyers will be required to select a designated arrival window when purchasing. For more information and to reserve, visit TinseltownHoliday.com.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO