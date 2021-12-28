ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Chicago shooting: 1 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfKd4_0dXLYXyb00

A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side left one person injured Monday night, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:22 p.m. near 47th Street and one person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound lanes of the expressway were closed while police investigated.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact ISP ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can be anonymous, police say.

ISP said it has responded to investigate 261 reported expressway shootings in the Chicago area this year.

Comments / 20

lycan
1d ago

And I bet car that was fired upon had tinted Windows!!think people would learn by now-you don’t want a mishap if your not a player in the game so take those tints off and let the world see your face

Reply
8
otis knotwrite
1d ago

New Fun Game in Town called Pop Shots at Cars on the Dan Ryan... Kim Foxx knows about fun if you're caught you get a second chance, if you crash a car you get Extra Points and if you kill someone you don't lose you get to post it on Facebook.. Big all time winner.. .

Reply(1)
6
 

