ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Global shares follow Wall St higher, shrug off omicron fears

By YURI KAGEYAMA
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZSWTj_0dXLYQnW00
Hong Kong Financial Markets People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as optimism set off by the rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) (Vincent Yu)

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares advanced Tuesday following a rally on Wall Street as investors shrugged off concerns about the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus.

France's CAC 40 edged up 0.2% in early trading to 7,155.68, while Germany's DAX added 0.3% to 15,878.65. Britain's FTSE 100 was little changed at 7,372.10. U.S. shares were set for gains, with Dow futures up nearly 0.1% to 26,200.00. S&P 500 futures were little changed, up less than 0.1% at 4,783.25.

With New Year celebrations approaching, the desire to let loose and party is being countered by uncertainties over omicron.

In Britain omicron infections have pushed caseloads to record highs, and in other parts of the United Kingdom, authorities have ordered nightclubs to close and imposed limits on gatherings.

Closures of nonessential businesses and lockdowns have taken effect or will soon in some European countries

Much of Asia has yet to see surges in infections of the omicron variant already playing out in other parts of the world, but experts are warning the region likely won’t be spared.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4% to finish at 29,069.16. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.7% to 3,020.24. Hong Kong's Hang Seng recouped early losses to edge up 0.2% to 23,280.56, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,630.11. Trading was closed in Australia for Boxing Day.

In Japan, new daily cases have averaged 200 recently, with no big wave of new cases so far. Many areas are bustling with yearend shoppers, and events are being held with spectators, although most people are wearing masks.

Still, analysts warned uncertainties lie ahead.

“Record rallies are a tad too optimistic,” said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank, pointing to huge numbers of omicron cases in Europe and the U.S.

Technology companies led U.S. stocks broadly higher on Monday as Wall Street kicked off the final week in a banner year for the stock market with mostly muted trading.

With the omicron coronavirus variant continuing to spread quickly throughout the U.S. and other countries, most big investors have closed out their positions for 2021, and are like to hold their ground until next week.

Authorities in many countries have doubled down on vaccination efforts as omicron outbreaks complicate efforts stave off fresh lockdowns while hospitals are still under strain from delta variant infections.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 40 cents to $75.97 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.78 on Monday to $75.57 per barrel.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose 39 cents to $78.99 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched down to $114.80 from $114.87. The euro cost $1.1330, inching up from $1.1327.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Stocks Rise as Dow and S&P 500 Aim to Build on Records

U.S. stocks rose Thursday after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average reached new record highs in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 65 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.5%. Thursday is the second-last trading session of...
STOCKS
WGAU

Stocks barely higher on Wall Street, led by retailers, tech

Stocks were barely higher Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 slightly above the record closing high it set on Monday. With three full trading days left in the year, the S&P 500 is on pace to close up more than 27% for 2021. That would be its best performance since 2019, another banner year for the market.
STOCKS
WGAU

Asia stock markets mixed after Wall St high, virus surge

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street hit a high and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record. Tokyo and Seoul declined while Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Wall Street gained Wednesday for its 70th record high of 2021. Optimism...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Omicron#Covid#Ap#European#Kospi#Hang Seng#The Shanghai Composite
WGAU

Stocks dip mostly lower; retail companies rise

Stocks were losing momentum in Wednesday afternoon trading, putting the S&P 500 barely below the record closing high it set on Monday. With three trading days left in the year, the S&P 500 is on pace to close up more than 27% for 2021. That would be its best performance since 2019, another banner year for the market.
STOCKS
WGAU

Stock meander higher, scoring another record for S&P 500

Wall Street ended another wobbly day mostly higher, enough for the S&P 500 to notch another record high. The benchmark index edged up 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. Retailers and companies reliant on consumer spending were among the better performers coming off the Christmas holiday shopping season. With two trading days left in the year, the S&P 500 is headed for a gain of more than 27% for 2021, nearly as big as its gain in 2019. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.55%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) advanced 1.11% to $171.55 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.14% to 4,793.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.25% to 36,488.63. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $8.37 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
South Korea
Country
France
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Dow closes at record high in its longest rally since March, S&P 500 ends at fresh peak

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high Wednesday, as investors pushed the blue-chip-stocks index to a sixth straight day of gains for its longest winning streak since March. The Dow closed around 0.3% higher in a day of mixed trade that saw the S&P 500 index rise about 0.1% to an all-time closing high and the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite finish about 0.1% lower, according to preliminary data from FactSet. High-growth tech stocks tend to be sensitive to rising rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.542% Wednesday, the highest since Nov. 24 based on trading levels at 3 p.m. Eastern Time, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors traded amid omicron variant concerns and fresh economic data showing the U.S. trade deficit in goods surged to an all-time high in November, a trade gap that largely reflected faster improvement in the world's largest economy compared to most other countries in the pandemic.
STOCKS
oilandgas360.com

Brent nears $80 as market shrugs off Omicron

LONDON -Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, with Brent crude trading near $80 a barrel despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, supported by supply outages and expectations that U.S. inventories fell last week. Brent crude rose by 55 cents, or 0.7%, to $79.15 a barrel by 1410...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Dow sweeps to 5th day in a row of gains on Tuesday, but U.S. stocks mostly finish lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its fifth day in a row of gains on Tuesday, scoring its longest such win streak in about eight weeks, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by about 96 points, or 0.3%, to end near 36,398, marking its longest win streak since Nov. 3, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors have been betting that the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus won't derail U.S. economic growth, even if outsized gains in 2022 look less likely after this year's powerful run-up in stocks. The S&P 500 index closed down by about 4 points, or 0.1%, near 4,786, falling short of scoring its 70th record close of the year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index shed about 897 points, or 0.6%, ending near 15,781.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set To Soar in 2022's First Half and Beyond

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill paves the way for construction growth. Virtual branded shoes and apparel could lead to real-money purchases. Consumers of a leading media giant will soon feel the force of the metaverse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average includes multiple companies that stand out as a strong fit...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly slip amid lingering omicron worries

Asian shares mostly slipped Wednesday, as worries lingered about the coronavirus omicron variant's potential damage to the regional economy following mixed cues from Wall Street Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.6% to finish at 28,906.88. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.9% to 2,993.29, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.2% to 7,509.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.1% to 23,033.49, and the Shanghai Composite shed 0.9% to 3,597.00. Although Asia has relatively few reported infection cases of the omicron variant compared to the U.S. and Europe, fears are growing that omicron will spread quickly once it gets going. The...
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

Asian shares rose Tuesday, although optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4% to finish at 29,069.16. South Korea s Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,015.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng recouped early losses to edge up 0.2% to 23,269.36, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,628.77. Trading was closed in Australia for Boxing Day. Much of Asia has yet to see surges in infections of the omicron variant already playing out in other parts of the...
STOCKS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy