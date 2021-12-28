ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bonus Questions

Radio NB
 2 days ago

On this episode, Trey answers questions about music,...

radionb.com

soundsandcolours.com

Ondatropica 3LP + Bonus 7″

Legendary album from Quantic and Frente Cumbiero’s Mario Galeano who brought together many of Colombia’s finest musicians, old and new, for an album of life-affirming tropical music. Released in 2012 on Soundway Records; 3LP + bonus 7″ version. Description. Over 3 weeks in January 2012 at the...
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Bebe Rexha Shares Emotional TikTok About Her Weight: ‘I Am the Heaviest I’ve Ever Been’

A painful confession. Bebe Rexha opened up about struggling with her body image amid the holidays in an emotional video. “I know we’re all supposed to be merry and, like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!’ —which I am, ish,” the “Meant to Be” songstress, 32, began in a TikTok video posted on Monday, December 27. “I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indy100

Who is Oriini Kaipara and what does a moko kauae face tattoo represent?

New Zealand news presenter, Oriini Kaipara, made history by becoming the first-ever person to present primetime news with a Māori face tattoo. The “inspiring” 37-year-old first made headlines in 2019 when she presented TVNZ’s midday broadcast, wearing her moko kauae with pride (a sacred Māori tattoo on the lower chin). On Monday (December 27), she graced screens as a temporary placement for Newhub’s regular 6:00 pm hosts, Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts.
WORLD
Indy100

Waitress shares shocking response from boss when she asked for time off to see her dying sister

A waitress has gone viral after sharing her boss’s unbelievable response to her needing time off to see her dying sister.TikTok user Hillary Zinks (@hillary.zinks) shared the shocking story in a clip which has now been viewed over 1.7 million times.Zinks began the video saying she thinks “a lot of people can learn a lesson” from her story and captioned the clip, “how my sister in a coma helped me quit my job”.In the viral video, she explained that she has two jobs – a makeup artist in the film industry and a waitress at a restaurant. @hillary.zinks...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Beth Dutton Finally Learns Game-Changing Secret

Many pieces finally fell into place during last night’s episode of “Yellowstone,” including Beth finding out who attacked them at the end of Season 3. All season long, she’s been convinced that Jamie ordered the attacks and tried to have them all killed. It was definitely telling that all of the Duttons were attacked except for him. But viewers already know that that’s because Jamie’s biological father, Garrett Randall, actually ordered Terell Riggins to orchestrate the attacks.
TV SERIES
Indy100

Woman becomes first person ever with Māori face tattoo to present news

An “inspiring” newsreader has made history as the first person with a MÄori face tattoo to present primetime news. Oriini Kaipara hosted Newshub’s 6 o’clock news on Monday (December 27) to fill in for regular hosts Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts. She is set to take up a permanent role for the news outlet’s 4.30pm bulletin but hopes to become a presenter for the 6.00pm slot.Kaipara explained that she got the tattoo in 2017 after a DNA test revealed she was 100 per cent MÄori. The moko kauae – a sacred lower chin tattoo worn by MÄori women...
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Finds Support From Michael Blackson Amid 'Friday' Attacks: 'I Became The Biggest African Comic'

In the age of social media, fans feel entitled to speak their opinion on anything and everything an artist does — directly to them. Case in point, someone who clearly failed to read the fine print accused Ice Cube of “robbing” actor Faizon Love, who played “Big Worm” in the iconic Friday film. In a recent interview with Comedy Hype, Love revealed he only got paid $2,500 for starring in the movie and that was enough for people to pounce.
CELEBRITIES
quickanddirtytips.com

Bonus: The Untold Story of Agent Sniper

Unknown History is on hiatus between seasons, but in the meantime, we hope you enjoy this special excerpt from Agent Sniper: The Cold War Superagent and the Ruthless Head of the CIA by Tim Tate, presented by our colleagues at Macmillan Audio. The Quick And Dirty. Agent Sniper: The Cold...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Radio NB

A Very Merry TNT Christmas

Kat questions why people try to start celebrating the holiday before December. Tyrus declares the age to stop creating a Christmas list. Kat & Tyrus reveal their favorite part about the holiday.
ENTERTAINMENT

