4 Cocktails to Whip Up for a New Year's Eve Bash

Champagne? Coconut water? Premium white rum? Count us in! Check out the star's concoction and "level up" your New Year's Eve celebration. As the new year beckons and people try to figure out how to celebrate safely, one thing that doesn’t have to be given up is a great drink. Checking out a crowded party or having a gathering in the age of Omicron isn’t the best idea, but having a proper cocktail can certainly help you ring in 2022 right. For singer and businesswoman Ciara, she will be celebrating with a cocktail of her own creation. In 2021, she became an investor, director and co-owner of the rum brand Ten To One alongside the Trinidadian-born founder and CEO Marc Farrell. She has since helped to craft a special mixture using the premium blended rum. The end result is her Hibiscus Coconut Water Air Mail. It’s a different, Caribbean take on your traditional rum and champagne cocktail. It’s a bubbly she’s excited for people to raise in celebration.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO