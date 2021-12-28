Bookworm: The best books of 2021

Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion “Let Me Tell You What I Mean,” 2021, Alfred A. Knopf.“South and West: From a Notebook,” 2017, Alfred A. Knopf.“Blue Nights,” 2011, Alfred A. Knopf.“We Tell Ourselves Stories in Order to Live: Collected Nonfiction,” 2006, Alfred A. Knopf.“The Year of Magical Thinking,” 2005, Alfred A. Knopf.“Where I Was From,” 2003, Alfred A. Knopf.“Political Fictions,” 2001, Alfred A. Knopf.“The Last Thing He Wanted,” 1996, Alfred A. Knopf.“After Henry,” 1992, Simon & Schuster.“Miami ” 1987, Simon & Schuster.“Democracy,” 1984, Simon & Schuster.“The White Album,” 1979,...
