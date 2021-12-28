ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bookworm: The best books of 2021

Marconews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s still a lot of winter left. That’s the fact staring you in the face. Once the holiday decorations are down, the toys are all put away, and you’ve rediscovered your gift certificates ... what do you do with them?. You buy books, of course. And...

www.marconews.com

Comments / 0

Literary Hub

The Best Reviewed Mystery and Crime Books of 2021

Well, friends, another grim and grueling plague year is drawing to a close, and that can mean only one thing: it’s time to put on our Book Marks stats hats and tabulate the best reviewed books of the past twelve months. Yes, using reviews drawn from more than 150...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
outsidemagazine

Our Favorite Books of 2021

The past year was a great one for reading at Outside: in addition to relaunching our book club this fall, we spent our spare time digging into an especially strong crop of fiction and nonfiction about the outdoors. There were imaginative works of climate fiction, thoughtful memoirs by new and established authors, thrilling adventure tales, and even a book that made us feel a little less hopeless about our warming planet. Here, Outside contributors look back on some of their favorite books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fortune

22 new books to consider reading in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. 2021 has been an up-and-down year for the book publishing industry. Although book sales—especially print—were up during the first few months while people were still stuck at home, supply chain problems in the latter half of the year stunted deliveries and took a bit of shine away from the last (and usually, most lucrative) quarter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Time

The 100 Must-Read Books of 2021

This project is led by Lucy Feldman and Annabel Gutterman, with writing, reporting and additional editing by Eliza Berman, Kelly Conniff, Mariah Espada, Lori Fradkin, Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath, Cady Lang, Nik Popli, Arianna Rebolini, Lucas Wittmann and Julia Zorthian; art and photography editing by Whitney Matewe and Jennifer Prandato; and production by Paulina Cachero and Nadia Suleman.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wypr.org

Baltimore authors roundup

As we often say, books make great gifts. On this edition of The Weekly Reader we present seven titles from local authors that are sure to please everyone on your list. Or, perhaps you might find something here for yourself. Enjoy!. Marion Winik. Longtime All Things Considered commentator (1991-2006) Marion...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

10 most notable LGBTQ books of 2021

As the omicron variant sweeps the world at unparalleled speed — upending the return of long-awaited "normal" holiday celebrations — now may be a better time than ever to stay indoors, escape from the surrounding chaos and get lost in a good (and queer) book. From a historic...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Pioneer Press

Stephen L. Carter: The 15 best nonfiction books of 2021

For the past several years I have been putting together a list of that year’s best nonfiction, with special attention to books that taught me things I didn’t know. This has been an exceptional year for serious books; perhaps being locked down is good for creativity. Never have I had such trouble winnowing my list to 15. Nevertheless, here are my picks, all highly recommended, presented in random order — as usual, no tyranny of the alphabet! — and concluding with my choice for best nonfiction book of the year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Esquire

The Best Political Nonfiction Books Ever

Fifteen timeless essentials every smart person should read. They just might take you some time, is all. (Start your own reading list on Twitter, Facebook, and/or The Politics Blog.) 1 The Passage of Power: The Years of Lyndon Johnson, Vol. IV, by Robert Caro. Vintage. Now 44% off. Monumental already,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parade

Feeling Bookish? These Are the 25 Best Book Covers of 2021

You know what they say: Don’t judge a book by its cover! But in 2021, book jackets are recognized as real art and though we’re not making assumptions of the content inside based on the book cover itself, some covers made a real splash this past year—for being unique, beautifully designed, and really reflecting a designer and illustrator who thought outside of the box.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Marconews.com

Bookworm: Fans of fun history, cheers!

“Girly Drinks: A World History of Women and Alcohol”. Your frothy blue drink doesn’t need a cover, but there is one. It’s a purple umbrella that hides the fresh fruit clinging to the side of your glass, just beneath the sugar crystals along the rim, floating on a kiss of distilled liquid. Nobody would consider this to be a manly drink, but so what? It all looks so delicious and with the new book “Girly Drinks” by Mallory O’Meara, bottoms up!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

The best books of 2021, according to global tastemakers

The literary landscape has never been richer or more reflective of our present moment. Compassionate depictions of the ongoing refugee crisis won Zanzibar-British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature, while American writer Jason Mott took home the National Book Award for his novel on the racism, police brutality and the Black experience in the United States.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WYTV.com

Best ‘Spanish for Dummies’ book

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Learning a new language is beneficial for a variety of reasons. Whether you’re looking to hone your existing skills or become conversational for an upcoming trip, there are many ways to achieve your language learning goals. If you’re searching for a quick and effective way to learn Spanish, look no further than the “Spanish for Dummies” book series.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: 10 noteworthy books for January

- - - 'Honor,' by Thrity Umrigar (Algonquin, Jan. 4) Newspaper accounts of defiant women in India inspired journalist-turned-writer Umrigar's novel, which considers the privilege of choosing the person you love. Journalist Smita Agarwal hasn't lived in Mumbai since her teens. Arriving to report on the tragic story of Meena Mustafa, a Hindu woman whose marriage to a Muslim man incited a murder, she finds tension between cultures in ways she never expected.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parade

A Year in Review—These are the 40 Best Books of 2021

Wartime London, 1400s Constantinople, Mad Men-era air travel and a summer on Cape Cod. This year provided us with fearlessly imagined characters and a slate of highly anticipated books that brought us to lands far away from COVID testing sites. To celebrate the year in publishing, we’ve gathered the best...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Ten notable Latino books of 2021

From memoirs and short stories to an award-winning poetry collection, these books by Latino authors transported us to different places and made us reflect, smile, cry and gain a deeper understanding of identity, family, love and loss. In this emotional memoir, Hudes, a Pulitzer Prize winner, reflects on her own...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

List of books Joan Didion's published books

Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion “Let Me Tell You What I Mean,” 2021, Alfred A. Knopf.“South and West: From a Notebook,” 2017, Alfred A. Knopf.“Blue Nights,” 2011, Alfred A. Knopf.“We Tell Ourselves Stories in Order to Live: Collected Nonfiction,” 2006, Alfred A. Knopf.“The Year of Magical Thinking,” 2005, Alfred A. Knopf.“Where I Was From,” 2003, Alfred A. Knopf.“Political Fictions,” 2001, Alfred A. Knopf.“The Last Thing He Wanted,” 1996, Alfred A. Knopf.“After Henry,” 1992, Simon & Schuster.“Miami ” 1987, Simon & Schuster.“Democracy,” 1984, Simon & Schuster.“The White Album,” 1979,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
akbizmag.com

Alutiiq Legends Book Published

The Alutiiq Museum has released Unigkuat—Kodiak Alutiiq Legends, a book featuring sixty-two traditional tales from the Kodiak Archipelago. The 279-page paperback compiled by Dehrich Chya and Amy F. Steffian presents Alutiiq tales from sources dating from the eighteenth century to 2005. The legends talk about the creation of the world and the cosmos, the exploits of heroes, and the wisdom of shamans, spirits, and animals—all while providing lessons about proper living. Unigkuat is the first publication of its kind for the Kodiak region.
KODIAK, AK
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

