Privacy, please! Jacob Roloff and his wife, Isabel Rock, have kept details about their son, Mateo, private since his arrival — and the new parents are explaining why. “We knew before we had him that we wanted to protect his privacy online,” Rock, 25, wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 15, after one of her followers asked why she was “hesitant” to share information about her newborn. “How that looks was always going to change because you don’t know until you’re in it, how you’re going to feel, what you’re going to feel comfortable with sharing when baby is really here. Ultimately, Jacob said from the beginning that we would share very little about our kids and I agreed.”

