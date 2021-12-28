ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Interview with Kirk Penner

By Christian Wagner
foxnebraska.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Kirk Penner to the State Board of...

foxnebraska.com

News Channel Nebraska

Kirk Penner appointed to State Board of Education to fill southeast Nebraska spot

LINCOLN — An Aurora man with experience on his local school board is filling a vacant post on the Nebraska State Board of Education. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday that he appointed Kirk Penner to represent district five, which includes much of southeast Nebraska. His appointment follows the retirement of Patricia Timm of Beatrice. She stepped down in October for health reasons after serving 17 years on the board.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Lt. Gov. Foley declares State Disaster for areas affected by Dec. 15 storms

On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Foley signed a disaster proclamation in response to the severe storms that struck Nebraska earlier this month. The proclamation allows for use of the Governor’s Emergency Fund in response to damage that occurred as a result of storms and high winds that downed power lines and trees and created power outages.
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Pete Ricketts
St. Joseph Post

Kansas governor breaks with Biden in appeal to GOP voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly spent 18 months sparring with Kansas’ legislative Republicans over COVID-19 measures. In the early days of the pandemic she imposed and then extended a stay-at-home order, issued a brief statewide mask mandate and tried to limit in-person worship services – all while meeting growls of GOP protest.
KANSAS STATE
#Ntv News
HuffingtonPost

Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Racial Slur To Tout Diversity Of GOP

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) used an offensive term for Asian people while arguing that the Republican Party has supporters from diverse backgrounds. The far-right Republican made the comment in her Sunday remarks at “AmericaFest,” a conference organized by conservative youth group Turning Point USA. “When I walked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene slams College Republicans for "happy Kwanzaa" message

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., lashed out on Twitter over a post by the national College Republicans wishing followers a happy Kwanzaa. "Stop. It's a fake religion created by a psychopath," the conspiracy theorist wrote as millions of Black people kicked off the weeklong holiday. "You aren't bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS."
CONGRESS & COURTS

