Interview with Kirk Penner

LINCOLN — An Aurora man with experience on his local school board is filling a vacant post on the Nebraska State Board of Education. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday that he appointed Kirk Penner to represent district five, which includes much of southeast Nebraska. His appointment follows the retirement of Patricia Timm of Beatrice. She stepped down in October for health reasons after serving 17 years on the board.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO