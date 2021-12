House-made Gingerbread Man Mix, Elijah Craig Bourbon, Fresh Lemon Juice, Egg Whites. It’s going to be two ounces of Elijah Craig. All on its own, it’s really smooth bourbon. When you use it in a drink, it will pop through a little better. It’s light. Then we have our house made and wonderful, Gingerbread Syrup. It has all of the flavors of fresh ginger, vanilla, clove, cinnamon, all the goods. A little bit of lemon juice to even everything out. A good, traditional sour has egg white in it. We have a vegan friendly option using something non-animal. For a good sour, it needs to have some volume so we’re going to ice it. Silky and smooth.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO