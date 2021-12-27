Due to positive COVID-19 cases, Sacred Heart postpones upcoming games against RIT

ASHWAUBENON – The Wausau West boys hockey team lost in a shootout to Superior on Thursday to finish fourth at the three-day NDA Hockey Showcase at the Cornerstone Community Center. Thomas Gerun scored on a power play midway through the second period and Brody Brimacombe added a goal 1:31...
After starting the season 8-0-1, new head coach Peter Roundy saw his Colonels drop their final two games before the semester break to Endicott and Salve Regina on the road. Despite the losses to end the first half, there is a lot to be excited about with the Curry program in a very competitive Commonwealth Coast Conference.
Several men’s college hockey series this weekend have been canceled due to health and safety protocols. Penn State announced its series vs. Maine scheduled for Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1 has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Black Bears program. The series will not be rescheduled.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team will have to wait a little bit longer to begin conference play. On Tuesday, just a few hours before UNM’s matchup against San José State, it was announced that the Lobos first Mountain West matchup is being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in the San José State […]
Penn State has announced the addition of a single game against Army West Point this Saturday, Jan. 1, at Tate Rink in West Point, N.Y. The game comes as a result of the Nittany Lions’ New Year’s series with Maine being canceled earlier this week due to positive COVID-19 results within the Black Bears program.
Hockey East announced Wednesday the new dates for the postponed men’s series between UConn and Merrimack, originally scheduled for December 3-4. UConn will now host the Warriors at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn., on Tuesday, January 25, at 7:05 p.m. Merrimack will the welcome the Huskies at Lawler Rink on Tuesday, February 8, for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.
The Ottawa Senators announced Tuesday that the team has signed Boston University freshman forward Tyler Boucher to a three-year, entry-level contract. Boucher has registered three points (two goals, one assist) and a team-leading 34 penalty minutes while skating in 17 games for the Terriers this season. “We’re pleased to have...
Duke's scheduled game vs. Notre Dame on Saturday has been postponed, the program announced on Wednesday. The news comes on the heels of the Blue Devils being forced to postpone its game vs. Clemson on Wednesday night due to positive COVID-tests with the Blue Devils program. Whether the Blue Devils...
Having your bowl game canceled is brutal for a college football player. Having it canceled on the day of the game after you traveled cross-country to play is even worse. That’s what happened to NC State today. The Wolfpack were supposed to meet UCLA in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego tonight, but the game was called off this afternoon due to COVID-19 issues on the Bruins’ roster.
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The PC Friars capped off a perfect 6-0 record in the month of December on Wednesday night. Sporting retro uniforms — all whites with yellow trim and lettering — the 21st ranked team in the nation knocked off No. 15 Seton Hall 70-65. Noah Horchler paced five Friars in double figures. He […]
PROVIDENCE — There is no good time for a college basketball program to miss games due to COVID-19. That means players or staff members — or, in Providence’s case, opposing players and staff members — could be sick. Their general welfare takes precedence over the action on the court.
Colorado College hockey coach Kris Mayotte was an assistant coach for team USA at the World Junior Championship. He's heading back to Colorado much sooner than expected after the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. "I think we’re all just really disappointed," Mayotte said. "Mostly for the guys, and not just our guys, but
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Dan Hurley was reveling in the return of basketball this season — the ability to travel to a tournament his team played in the Bahamas, the loud crowds at home and away games — when just before Christmas he began feeling sick.
