With an influx of companies embracing the hybrid work environment, many professionals are planning to head back to the office in some capacity over the next year. As many companies introduce a myriad of options for employees to help with struggling retention rates (from full-time remote work to solely on-site to a combination of the two), this new-normal opens up the job market to a more extensive and diverse talent pool, including geographically distant professionals and new graduates looking for permanent positions.

