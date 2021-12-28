ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Throughout much of 2020 and early 2021, South America was ground zero in the global fight against COVID-19. Oxygen ran low in Peru. Gravediggers worked through the night in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Bodies were stuffed into shipping containers in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Brazil,...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Analysis South America#Reuters#Omicron
US News and World Report

Cast Out of U.S., Haiti Migrant Drops American Dream for Second Go in Chile

PORT-AU-PRINCE/PEUMO, Chile (Reuters) - Like thousands of other Haitian migrants, Eric Jean Louis gave up his house and job in Chile earlier this year to trek thousands of miles to the United States after hearing he could receive asylum under President Joe Biden's new administration. His hopes were dashed when...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Mexicans join bid for Covid compensation from China, WHO

Devastated by the loss of his daughter to Covid-19, Jaime Michaus joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the World Health Organization, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. They seek financial compensation ranging from $200,000 for falling ill with Covid-19 to $800,000 in the case of death, Gonzalez said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Country
Argentina
theedgemarkets.com

Vietnam outperforms regional countries in Covid-19 vaccination race

HANOI (Dec 29): Vietnam became the 53rd country in the world to achieve the goal of covering basic doses of Covid-19 vaccine for 70% of its population, according to covidvax.live, a website that updates the vaccination speed worldwide every day. The website reported that only 63 out of more than...
WORLD
rand.org

America Can Still Deliver on Global Vaccine Diplomacy

It is now well understood that many of the worst famines in the world have been due to poor distribution of existing food supplies. The world faces a similar challenge today with vaccines—a challenge the United States is well-suited to meet, though it has not—not yet. Once COVID-19 vaccines were developed, not enough was done to ensure that much of the global population got vaccinated. Rich countries continue amassing more vaccines than they need, even after accounting for the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that all eligible adults get a booster shot. As a result, large swaths of the global population have become a human petri dish in which the virus multiplies and mutates, giving rise, most notably, to the Delta variant, and possibly Omicron as well. While rich countries have taken steps to address vaccine inequity, and the United States, though late to start, has led the way in pledging over a billion doses to less-vaccinated low-income countries, the delivery of these vaccines has been slow. For instance, U.S. deliveries have amounted to around 275 million doses—one-quarter of what has been pledged.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges

A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world once again. Governments are walking a tightrope between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep societies and economies open, as the highly transmissible variant drove cases to levels never seen before in the United States, Britain, France and Denmark. The blistering surge was illustrated by AFP's tally of 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the World Health Organization declared a Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. "I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
ENVIRONMENT
Insurance Journal

Global COVID-19 Cases at Record High, as Omicron Variant Races Out of Control

SYDNEY/ROME – Global COVID-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, Reuters data showed on Wednesday, as the new Omicron variant raced out of control, keeping workers at home and overwhelming testing centers. Almost 900,000 cases were detected on average each day around the world between...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761

(Reuters) – More than 283.23 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,716,761​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
WORLD
AFP

WHO warns of 'very high' Omicron risk as Covid surges worldwide

Omicron still poses "very high" risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO warned on Wednesday, as the highly transmissible coronavirus variant fuelled record outbreaks in many countries. "The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high," the UN health agency said in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Australia relaxes testing rules amid Omicron surge

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Thursday narrowed its definition of close contacts of coronavirus cases and relaxed requirements for COVID-19 tests, as daily cases topped 20,000 for the first time in the pandemic, in a bid to relieve pressure on testing sites. Australia is grappling with the rapid spread...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy