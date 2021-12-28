Hoboken enforces indoor mask mandate in public buildings as coronavirus cases rise

Hoboken has started enforcing an indoor mask mandate again in all public buildings due to the rise of coronavirus cases.

The only exception is when actively eating or drinking, or when socially distanced at least six feet apart from all others for an extended time, such as in an office setting when seated at desks.

The city mayor, Ravi Bhalla, recently announced on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted:

The Hoboken Health Department reported record high positive COVID-19 cases with over 611 residents testing positive in the last seven days with eight hospitalized at Hoboken University Medical Center.

During the recent Omicron surge, various Hoboken restaurants, bars, and other establishments have been closed by business owners due to outbreaks among staff.

The executive order will be lifted when the positivity rate for the state reaches 5% for a one-week average or when the daily positive cases in Hoboken fall below the weekly average as compared to the first week of November.