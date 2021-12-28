ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gov Pritzker calls on local officials to institute more COVID-19 mandates in Illinois

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor J.B. Pritzker is calling on local leaders around Illinois to put in measures to combat the coronavirus. On Monday...

www.vandaliaradio.com

Comments / 14

Anna Whitis
1d ago

The manufactured pandemic, if you do not get the shots, you die. If you get the shots & now the booster, you can get complications & die. What ??? about the long term effects from the multiple vaccines& booster. Think people, Think !!! It appears, that they are reducing the population & pension payouts. Regular virus,like the Spanish flu in 1918, lasted only a year, & did not mutate. Kevin Phoenix

Reply
9
Rachel Stults
1d ago

I have 2 autoimmune diseases, I am not getting the shot just to go into certain businesses. This has gone on long enough! Everyone wants to yell about abortions being my body my choice! Well this is my disabled body and I have to take enough meds and precautions the way it is! Everyone should have the option. But I'm sitting here watching a friend of mine have heart attacks and has cancer after getting her jabs!

Reply(1)
7
Walter A. Miller Jr
2d ago

It seems that the 24x7 media blitz on Covid has people so scared they are pointing at one another about not conforming whether wearing a mask or being not vaccinated. However look how well the Covid issue is being controlled. People who are vaccinated and masks even with several boost still can get and transmit Covid. We are in year 2 and with over 60% Vaccinated there are no signs Covid and its variants are slowing down . Do we now require vaccinated passports for everything? Then the HEPA law means nothing. You might as well carry your medical records around to verify you took the flue, MMR (Mumps, Measles, & Rubella), and all the other vaccines one is supposed to take. I seems more about control and power not so much on the Covid virus.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy