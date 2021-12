IQOO U5 launch date seems to be drawing near. The reason behind it is that it has appeared with all its specifications in the database of China’s TENAA certification site (via). Unfortunately, the images of the device are not yet available in the listing. At the same time, a Chinese tipster has claimed that the iQOO U5 series will include two variants of the iQOO U5x handset.

