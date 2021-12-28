Monday’s Powerball jackpot numbers
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The winning Powerball numbers for the jackpot of $416 million were announced Monday night.
The winning numbers are 36, 38, 45, 62, 64 and Powerball 19. The Power Play is 2x.
The prize has a cash option of $299.5 million.
The jackpot increased after the Christmas Day Powerball drawing failed to produce a winner. It was the 35th consecutive drawing without a winner.
Powerball winning numbers are announced every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.
