Monday’s Powerball jackpot numbers

By Jordan Unger
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The winning Powerball numbers for the jackpot of $416 million were announced Monday night.

The winning numbers are 36, 38, 45, 62, 64 and Powerball 19. The Power Play is 2x.

The prize has a cash option of $299.5 million.

The jackpot increased after the Christmas Day Powerball drawing failed to produce a winner. It was the 35th consecutive drawing without a winner.

Powerball winning numbers are announced every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

WKBN

Penguins’ game on Friday postponed

The NHL announced on Tuesday that the Pittsburgh Penguins game in Ottawa against the Senators on Friday has been postponed due to attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities.
