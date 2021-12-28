ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Lourd opens up on grief five years after mum Carrie Fisher's death

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 2 days ago

Cinema Blend

The Carrie Fisher Question Billie Lourd Always Gets Asked, And Her Complicated Answer

It’s hard enough losing a loved one, in any circumstance. But when your parent was one of the most famous actors on the planet, associated with a legendary franchise set in a galaxy far, far away, contending with your grief can be extra difficult, compounded by the fact that too many people keep asking you how you are doing, even though the reality of that answer changes by the hour. Our beloved Carrie Fisher died five years ago today, December 27, and her daughter Billie Lourd took to Instagram to express her complicated feelings about the loss, while answering the question she says she always gets from fans and followers. It makes all the sense in the world.
survivornet.com

Carrie Fisher’s Daughter, 29, Shares Eloquent Message About Grief on the 5th Anniversary of the ‘Star Wars’ Legend’s Passing: ‘Sending All My Strength to Anyone in the Grief Gang’

Billie Lourd, 29, daughter of the late Stars Wars legend Carrie Fisher, shared a touching tribute to her mother on the fifth anniversary of her death. Lourd poured her emotion into a song, a cover of the Fleetwood Mac song Landslide, which reminds her of her mom. For those coping...
ComicBook

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Honors "Our Princess" Carrie Fisher on Anniversary of Her Death

Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher passed away back in 2016 and, while she may be gone, she is long from being forgotten, with co-star Mark Hamill taking to Twitter to honor the anniversary of her passing with a tribute from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Rian Johnson-directed film marked the last Star Wars production that Fisher took part in, though passed away before its release, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker utilizing unseen footage of Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens to offer a sendoff for the character, in addition to her daughter Billie Lourd filming scenes as a stand-in for a younger Leia.
