The Matrix Resurrections would have been made without Lana Wachowski

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 2 days ago

thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves agreed to return for Matrix 4 under one condition

Keanu Reeves may have recently jumped back into the virtual world as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, but that almost wasn’t the case. After the 2003 science fiction movie The Matrix Revolutions, the John Wick actor was ready to leave the franchise behind. However, one condition made Reeves change his mind and agree to do The Matrix 4 – Lana Wachowski.
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
The Atlantic

The Matrix Resurrections Is a Self-Aware Sequel

The Matrix was set at the end of history. Released in 1999, the Wachowskis’ sci-fi film painted a quotidian picture of the late 20th century: The protagonist, Thomas Anderson (played by Keanu Reeves), lived in a bland-looking megacity where he worked a dull cubicle job and pondered the hopeless future that many feared at the end of the millennium. The twist, of course, was that this seemingly familiar life wasn’t real, and that Thomas, like almost all of humanity, was stuck inside a computer program created by a machine race. In The Matrix Resurrections—a new entry in a movie franchise that’s been dormant since 2003—Thomas, whom audiences knew as the heroic Neo, is once again trapped in a simulation. But in this film, the turn of the century’s crushing inertia has evolved into the unending din of the social-media age.
#The Matrix
theplaylist.net

Lana Wachowski Shoots Down The Idea Of A New ‘Matrix’ Trilogy

As you approach the end of “The Matrix Resurrections,” it’s clear the film leaves the idea of future installments up for discussion. Can the series end now after this film? Sure. Does it have to? Absolutely not. (Though, the idea of where the franchise could possibly go is part of a big debate in the new episode of The Playlist Podcast.) Regardless of what fans might want, it appears the person who controls the fate of “The Matrix” franchise, director Lana Wachowski, has no desire to return to tell another tale.
GamesRadar+

The Matrix Resurrections review: "Succeeds where other reboots have failed"

Forget what you think you know… The Matrix Resurrections is a twisty metanarrative anchored by a love story for the ages. The Matrix Resurrections is a riddle wrapped inside an enigma; a high-concept sci-fi thriller that tests your patience and demands your attention; a sequel that pays homage to its forebears while paving a new path. “No one can be told what the Matrix is,” Lawrence Fishburne’s Morpheus once said. “You have to see it for yourself.” And the fourth installment in the genre-defying behemoth needs to be seen to be believed.
arcamax.com

Lana Wachowski passionately defends film industry after Covid woes

Lana Wachowski has launched an impassioned defence of the film industry after the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic. The 56-year-old filmmaker has helmed the new movie 'The Matrix Resurrections' and admits that it has been hard to see many cinemas closed over the past two years due to the pandemic - as she recalled how films helped her come to terms with her trans identity.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘John Wick’ Filmmaker Chad Stahelski on Lana Wachowski Offering Him Acting Role in ‘Matrix: Resurrections’: “I Was Shocked”

“It’s a trip,” Chad Stahelski said Saturday night after surveying the scene surrounding San Francisco’s Castro Theatre, host of The Matrix: Resurrections premiere. But it also applies to the journey he’s has been on since the debut of the first film in the franchise more than 20 years ago. Stahelski had been working in the stunt business since the early 1990s as a stunt performer and coordinator when he was booked as a stunt double for a character named Neo in a film called The Matrix. “I remember flying to Australia for the first rehearsals thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is...
mxdwn.com

Lana Wachowski Does Not Consider Making Another Matrix Trilogy

The fourth installment of the Matrix franchise has just been released in movie theaters this weekend, and fans are already dying to know if this may be the beginning of a new trilogy. Director and co-creator Lana Wachowski has one short and definite answer for them. As those who have...
Elle

Keanu Reeves Says It’s Okay If You Stream The Matrix Resurrections Online

The Matrix Resurrections trailer 2 (Warner Bros) The holidays are usually the blockbuster time of year, but with COVID cases rising, most people might be wary of a heading into a busy theater right now. Fear not, as one of the most highly anticipated films of the year (or the past decade, even), The Matrix Resurrections, starts streaming the same day it hits cinemas.
heroichollywood.com

Hugo Weaving Was Originally Meant To Return For ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

The Matrix Resurrections co-writer Aleksandar Hemon revealed that longtime Wachowski collaborator Hugo Weaving was originally meant to return as Agent Smith. The Matrix Resurrections is a film that has quickly divided fans and critics. In the build-up to the film’s release, many noted that several members of the original cast were notably absent. This included original co-director Lilly Wachowski who stayed away for personal reasons and Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus for unknown reasons. Also included on this list, however, was Agent Smith actor Hugo Weaving.
Collider

Jessica Henwick on 'The Matrix Resurrections,' Lana Wachowski, Rian Johnson’s 'Knives Out 2,' and the Russo Brothers ‘The Gray Man’

With The Matrix Resurrections now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Jessica Henwick about making the highly anticipated sequel. During the interview, she talked about what surprised her about working with director Lana Wachowski, how she is afraid of heights and what it was like filming the sequence where her character has to jump off a building, what it meant being part of a Matrix movie, some of her pinch me moments on set, how if you look close you might see her and Tom Hardy in the background in the San Francisco scenes, and more. In addition, Henwick talks about why she wanted to be part of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2, why she’s excited for people to see the Russo brothers The Gray Man, and how people will be surprised at the films sense of humor.
Collider

'The Matrix Resurrections': New Morpheus Was Always Planned, Says Co-Writer

A new Morpheus was always a part of the plan for The Matrix Resurrections, the film’s co-writer Aleksandar Hemon told Gizmodo. The character is played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the fourth Matrix film, which Hemon wrote with David Mitchell and director Lana Wachowski. Morpheus was originally played by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy, which comprised The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.
ComicBook

The Matrix Resurrections Is Most-Pirated Movie of the Week

The Matrix Resurrections may have lagged at the box office in its opening weekend, but there were plenty of people who wanted to see it. They just didn't all pay for it. According to MUSO (via Deadline), The Matrix Resurrections was the most-pirated movie of last week by a wide margin, with a 32.6% share of the top 10 torrents of the week. The #2 spot was Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which got about 16%, with bootlegs of Spider-Man: No Way Home accounting for about 12% -- a number that might have been higher if the copies being distributed were high-quality screen recordings.
