Longtime Iowa City Restaurant Set To Be Demolished [PHOTOS]

We told you back in August of this year that a new family entertainment venue is coming to the area. Well, now we have a sneak peek!. Spare Time Entertainment is the new family entertainment center that will take the place of the old Gordman's in northeast Cedar Rapids. If you're looking for something fun to do with the family, on a date night, or with a private group, this place has a ton of activities to offer. According to their website, it features luxury bowling lanes, a laser tag arena, escape rooms, and multiple restaurants and bars throughout the venue. What's also nice is that there are cozy private rentals, or you can rent out the full facility. It's perfect for any size outing, and it's coming along nicely.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO