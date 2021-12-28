UW-Madison again ranks 8th in nation for research spending

Madison Consolidated has three elementary schools rank in the nation's top 30 % in the state in a report from U.S. News and World Report. In a recent report from U.S. News and World Report- Education, three MCS elementary schools earned badge distinction for their continued efforts in student achievement. As noted in a release from USNWR, in order to be a badge-eligible school, public elementary and middle schools ranked in the top 30 % in their state. Schools were assessed partially on their students' proficiencies in math and reading, as measured by their state assessment tests. The other half of the assessment considered factors around the context of the socioeconomic demographics within each school." In other words, the top-ranked schools are high achieving ones that succeeded in education all of their students," the release read. U.S. News has published state rankings for more than 47,000 public elementary schools and more than 23,000 middle schools.

