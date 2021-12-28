ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UW-Madison again ranks 8th in nation for research spending

By KELLY MEYERHOFER
La Crosse Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUW-Madison retained its top-10 rank in research spending among hundreds of institutions, according to the latest figures released Monday by the National Science Foundation. Since the federal agency started surveying universities on their research spending activity in the 1970s, UW-Madison ranked among the top five every year. But the university was...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UNR NevadaNews

University again recognized as a top research university

I am pleased to inform you that today our University received the great news that we are again recognized as one of the top research universities in the nation by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education and reached the prestigious Carnegie “R1” or “Very High Research” classification.
RENO, NV
953wiki.com

Three Madison Elementarys Rank In Nation's Top 30%

Madison Consolidated has three elementary schools rank in the nation's top 30 % in the state in a report from U.S. News and World Report. In a recent report from U.S. News and World Report- Education, three MCS elementary schools earned badge distinction for their continued efforts in student achievement. As noted in a release from USNWR, in order to be a badge-eligible school, public elementary and middle schools ranked in the top 30 % in their state. Schools were assessed partially on their students' proficiencies in math and reading, as measured by their state assessment tests. The other half of the assessment considered factors around the context of the socioeconomic demographics within each school." In other words, the top-ranked schools are high achieving ones that succeeded in education all of their students," the release read. U.S. News has published state rankings for more than 47,000 public elementary schools and more than 23,000 middle schools.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
La Crosse Tribune

Committee hopes to pick new UW-Madison chancellor by May

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of a committee searching for a new chancellor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison says she wants to pick someone by May. The Wisconsin State Journal reported the committee’s chairperson, Karen Walsh, laid out the group’s timeline on Tuesday. The plan calls for an application deadline in mid-March, semifinalist interviews in mid-April, finalist campus visits in early May and a hiring recommendation to the full Board of Regents by the middle of the month.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

UW-Madison Pausing Vaccine Mandate

(Terry Bell & Bill Wise, WRN) The University of Wisconsin in Madison is pausing its vaccine mandate. President Biden’s nationwide order requiring vaccinations for all federal contractors is on hold, while a legal challenge works its way through the courts. U-W Madison was requiring all employees get vaccinated against the coronavirus by January 4th, or be fired.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw Madison#Stanford University#Johns Hopkins University#College#Uc San Diego#Harvard University
UW Madison

By citations, UW–Madison faculty demonstrate strong impact

Seventeen researchers from UW–Madison were recently recognized on the 2021 Highly Cited Researchers list, published annually by the analytics company Clarivate using data from Web of Science. The list identifies scientists who have demonstrated significant influence through publication of multiple highly cited papers during the last decade. Clarivate also calculates journal impact factors, a measure of citations and proxy for their prestige.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison reports highest number of COVID cases since September

University of Wisconsin-Madison health services reported 75 positive COVID-19 tests among students Thursday, the highest number of confirmed cases in a single day yet this semester. The previous high was 65 cases one Sept. 16, a week after fall semester began. Students are also currently unable to schedule appointments to...
MADISON, WI
deseret.com

This common COVID treatment could stop omicron variant, early research shows

A well-known COVID-19 treatment might work to stop omicron variant symptoms from turning severe, according to The Washington Post. Scientists from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine published new findings this week that show giving convalescent plasma early in the course of the COVID-19 infection could reduce hospitalization from COVID-19 by almost 50%, according to The Washington Post.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
UCLA
@JohnLocke

Forcing COVID Vaccines on People Ignores Scientific Data

Harvey Risch, Robert Malone, and Byram Bridle write for the Federalist about the dangers associated with COVID vaccine mandates. The attacks on free speech and science are unrelenting. Academic publisher Elsevier’s suppression of an article documenting the myocarditis risk of the COVID-19 vaccines, with no excuse or pretext offered, is incredible enough. Viewed alongside Twitter’s censorship of the American Heart Association, YouTube’s suppression of a panel discussion of vaccine mandates on Capitol Hill, and the Orwellian call by National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins for critics of the government’s COVID-19 policies to be “brought to justice,” the trend is positively chilling.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wisc.edu

Winter 2021 graduates reflect on their time at UW–Madison

On Sunday, Dec. 19, UW–Madison will celebrate its Winter 2021 Commencement. We are so proud of all of the students who are graduating from programs in the School of Education — with over 120 of our students receiving their bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degrees. We reached...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Renowned author, feminist, UW-Madison alum bell hooks dies at 69

Gloria Jean Watkins — the renowned author, feminist and social critic best known by her lowercase pseudonym bell hooks — died Tuesday in her Kentucky home at 69. As an undergraduate at Stanford University, hooks wrote her first book “Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism” at just 19 years old. She would eventually go on to pursue her master’s degree in English literature from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1976 and, seven years later, a doctorate degree from the University of California-Santa Cruz.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

With new research, UW-Madison leads the psychedelic renaissance

After a Wisconsin man in his mid-60s tried his first dose of magic mushrooms, he finally felt able to deal with his lingering childhood traumas. Growing up, his parents physically abused him and peers bullied him for having Asperger syndrome. “I was never quite normal to everyone else, so I...
MADISON, WI
auburn-reporter.com

UW researchers looking for stressed nurses and doctors to take part in a psilocybin study

University of Washington researchers are conducting a study to examine psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for healthcare clinicians with symptoms of depression and burnout related to the stresses of being on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lead investigator, Anthony Back, said their team is looking for doctors, advanced practice providers and nurses...
MENTAL HEALTH
captimes.com

Q&A: UW-Madison’s Ajay Sethi on holiday parties and the Omicron wave

Ajay Sethi, a University of Wisconsin-Madison public health professor, has been informing his fellow Wisconsinites about the dangers of COVID-19, through media interviews and individual conversations, since the pandemic began. He’s also worked hard to dispel misinformation related to SARS-CoV-2 — the novel coronavirus that has gripped the world for...
MADISON, WI
MyNorthwest

New UW research illuminates possible path to omicron vaccines, treatments

An international team of scientists, including University of Washington researchers, have identified antibodies which neutralize a broad spectrum of COVID-19 variants. The antibodies target aspects of SARS-CoV-2 that remain unchanged as the virus mutates. The implication of the finding could transform vaccine technology: Vaccines and antibody treatments could be designed...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy