The Aave price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance is present at $257. AAVE/USD is currently trading at $233.3. The Aave price analysis reveals that the price has been downward since yesterday, as the bears have successfully taken the lead. Today’s downturn was also apparent, with the price dropping to $233 as the bears recovered their power. The overall coin value has been damaged by this, as recovery prospects have been delayed. It is anticipated that further depreciation will follow in the next hours.

