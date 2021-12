Voyager Guru (voyagerguru.com) On January 26, 2021, the US finally set fairly flexible testing requirements for travelers returning to the US. All you had to do was take an antigen or PCR test within 3 days of departure to the US. Almost a year later with a few more variants on the rise, the US has taken another, more stricter stance against returning to the US. So what’s changed and what do you need to know? Read on to find out.

8 DAYS AGO