Cloud turns data transformation on its head

Over the last two years, we’ve witnessed a fundamental shift in the way patients view the healthcare experience. Almost overnight, healthcare providers pivoted to utilize telehealth appointments in the spring of 2020 at a rate 78 times higher than in the months leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic. While digitally centered care at first appeared to be a temporary solution to address an unprecedented set of circumstances, it turns out these changes were part of a much broader recalibration of patient expectations. Compared to the last best experiences patients were encountering in other facets of their lives—in particular, the digital retail world—healthcare experiences had fallen behind. That’s why, now, nearly two years after the onset of Covid-19, patients continue to use telehealth services at a rate 38 times higher than pre-pandemic levels. After all, in many cases, it’s quite simply a more convenient alternative to a traditional in-person appointment.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO