ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Where’s Antifa been this year? Anti-fascist groups stepped away from street protests, not activism

By Will Carless, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnti-fascist groups haven’t been very visible,...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Piers Corbyn breathes fire at Downing Street anti-lockdown protest

Piers Corbyn breaths fire during an anti-lockdown protest outside Downing Street. Mr Corbyn, the elder brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, was arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of encouraging activists to “burn down MPs’ offices”. In footage captured during Saturday’s anti-lockdown protest in the capital,...
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

Sudan group says one person killed in anti-coup protests

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese medical group says a protester was shot dead in mass demonstrations against the recent military takeover and a deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok but sidelined the movement. More than 120 people were wounded in clashes between protesters and security forces during Sunday’s protests. The demonstrations marked the third anniversary of the start of the uprising that eventually forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019. Sudan then followed a fragile path to democracy and ruled by a joint military-civilian government. The October 25 coup has rattled the transition and led to relentless street protests.
ADVOCACY
MedicalXpress

Only five percent of religious Americans report hearing solely anti-COVID-19 vaccine messaging from faith communities

In the drive to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19, many question where faith communities stand. A critical number of religious leaders rallying against vaccination often dominate the narrative, while other voices receive less attention. A new study by University of Notre Dame sociologist Kraig Beyerlein found that the relationship between religion...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antifa#Protest#Racism
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers wearing MLK shirts and Star of David badges storm Burger King over public health measures

Around half a dozen “anti-vaxxers” were caught on video bringing a Burger King in Brooklyn, New York City, to a standstill during a demonstration.The demonstrators, who appeared to be wearing Star of David badges, were seen shouting at Burger King staff and customers before police arrived at the branch on Monday night. The New York Police Department (NYPD) toldThe Independent on Tuesday that five people were arrested, aged between 36 and 44. A demonstrator alleged in one video that “mandates are not laws”, in apparent derision of New York City’s mandates requiring vaccines for many workers and for access to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘I had a Black friend’: Lawmaker’s tone deaf tweet on racism gets blasted on Twitter

Republican lawmaker Patricia Morgan is at the centre of a controversy after she tweeted that she had lost a Black friend due to critical race theory.In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rhode Island state representative said: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant.”“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT” she added.I had a black friend. I liked her...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
mycolumbuspower.com

White ‘Educator’ Offers ‘White Wellbeing’ Course Rejecting ‘Anti-White Propaganda’ By Teaching Pro-White Propaganda

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One can only wonder if members of the Republican Party, which has essentially gone to war against Critical Race Theory, despite their abject inability to accurately define it, will have the same energy when it comes to a little thing I like to call “Critical White Theory.”
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy