Where’s Antifa been this year? Anti-fascist groups stepped away from street protests, not activism

Around half a dozen “anti-vaxxers” were caught on video bringing a Burger King in Brooklyn, New York City, to a standstill during a demonstration.The demonstrators, who appeared to be wearing Star of David badges, were seen shouting at Burger King staff and customers before police arrived at the branch on Monday night. The New York Police Department (NYPD) toldThe Independent on Tuesday that five people were arrested, aged between 36 and 44. A demonstrator alleged in one video that “mandates are not laws”, in apparent derision of New York City’s mandates requiring vaccines for many workers and for access to...
