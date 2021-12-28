How to Prep Your Children for a Pregnancy With a New Partner

This post was sponsored by Seven Starling, all opinions are our own. Here at Rookie Moms, we are all about community. The first piece of advice we have for every mom-to-be is to find the people you can count on. Part of your support system will be built around your friends and family, but these people are not necessarily in the same phase of life as you. This leaves you with a gap of people that you can really relate to. This is where building a community of your own comes in. Seven Starling is an amazing place to start. It is a comprehensive support system and they will walk alongside you through pregnancy and postpartum, through the highs and the lows. In moments that you feel alone, Seven Starling reminds you that you have people around you who truly get it.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO