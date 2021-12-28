ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Prep Your Children for a Pregnancy With a New Partner

By Sylvia Smith
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe complexities and intricacies associated with a relationship or a marriage are taken to the next level and tested when there is a child or children in the mix. If you are an individual who has separated from your previous partner and is now living with a new partner, pregnancy is...

Comments / 1

newschain

How to best to support your pregnant daughter

Every mum or dad wants the best for their daughter when she’s expecting a baby, and while it may be tempting to impart every last bit of knowledge that you’ve gleaned while raising your own children, it’s easy to overstep the mark and turn into a pushy parent yourself.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
powerofpositivity.com

How to Validate Your Partner’s Feelings in 5 Easy Steps

Validation is one of the most critical aspects of casual and complex communication in a partnership. It communicates understanding, acceptance, respect, and genuine care for your partner’s thoughts and feelings. But if you don’t know how to validate your partner correctly, it’s tough to know how to start! If...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
spring.org.uk

How Not Having Children Affects Your Happiness

Are people who choose not to have children any less happy, or perhaps happier, than those who do have children?. Couples who choose not to have children are just as happy as those with children, a survey suggests. Happiness in this study was measured in terms of life satisfaction. Life...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

After contracting COVID-19 while pregnant, this mom got her PhD

After more than three years pursuing a PhD in curriculum and instruction, Queshonda Kudaisi, 29, found herself in a terrifying situation: She was diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant, and in danger of not only missing graduation, but of possibly losing her pregnancy and even her life. "I had a fever...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Upworthy

A mom of three who gave birth while fighting COVID goes home after almost 100 days

Cierra Chubb, a mother of three, gave birth to her baby boy Myles while she was hospitalized for COVID-19. After spending nearly 100 days in the hospital without being able to meet him, she has finally been released. Chubb was hospitalized in July this year when she was about 37 weeks pregnant. She was admitted to the hospital for only two days when she had to undergo an emergency Caesarean section as her pregnancy was in distress. She delivered little Myles on July 26, two weeks before his official due date, Good Morning America reports. Both mom and son are now healthy.
RELATIONSHIPS
ABC News

Mom born with double uterus delivers hospital's youngest baby

Within the first couple weeks of finding out she was pregnant, Megan Phipps noticed something was off. Phipps, 24, was born with uterine didelphys, or double uterus, a rare condition where a woman has two cervixes and two uteruses, according to the Mayo Clinic. Phipps has two older children whom she said she carried in her right uterus.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

3 Questions to Ask Your Partner

Unless we intentionally show our partners that they’re important to us, they will likely come to believe the opposite. Arguing to learn maintains connection; arguing to win causes disconnection. Parenting conflicts are inevitable and must be reconciled in the long-term best interests of the children. 1. Can you tell...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

Parents Fighting to Adopt Their Own Babies Are Thrilled for Their First Christmas as a Family of 5

Two Michigan parents who have been fighting to adopt their own babies are happy to cap off a tough year with their first Christmas alongside their little ones. Last January, Tammy and Jordan Myers' twins Eames and Ellison were born via gestational carrier — the high point of an otherwise tumultuous 2021, as the Myers are still stuck in an ongoing court battle to legally adopt the twins due to Michigan's surrogacy laws, despite Eames and Ellison being their biological children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
faithit

Heartbroken Mom Reveals How Shaken Baby Syndrome Changes Her Life

My husband came out of rehab and I believed that he had changed. Maybe he did for a short time, but it didn’t take long for him to relapse. I gave birth to our second child in February 2017. She was a healthy, beautiful baby girl. I went back to work when she was only eight weeks old. My husband began drinking again so I took the kids and moved in with my grandmother, telling him I was done.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
rookiemoms.com

Build Up Your Pregnancy and Postpartum Support System with Seven Starling

This post was sponsored by Seven Starling, all opinions are our own. Here at Rookie Moms, we are all about community. The first piece of advice we have for every mom-to-be is to find the people you can count on. Part of your support system will be built around your friends and family, but these people are not necessarily in the same phase of life as you. This leaves you with a gap of people that you can really relate to. This is where building a community of your own comes in. Seven Starling is an amazing place to start. It is a comprehensive support system and they will walk alongside you through pregnancy and postpartum, through the highs and the lows. In moments that you feel alone, Seven Starling reminds you that you have people around you who truly get it.
HEALTH
townline.org

FOR YOUR HEALTH: Get The Facts About Fertility, Pregnancy, And COVID-19 Vaccines

(NAPSI)—Questions and misinformation about the effect of COVID-19 vaccines on fertility and pregnancy have left some people uncertain about getting vaccinated if they are pregnant or hoping to get pregnant, but the facts should be reassuring. “It’s understandable that parents and those who hope to become parents are cautious...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newfolks.com

These cute nicknames for your unborn baby will help you bond during pregnancy

You’ll probably want to talk to your unborn baby at some point during your pregnancy, but how to address him or her? You may not have chosen a name yet, and might not even know the sex. In addition to helping you talk to your baby, his or her existence may feel more real when you can mention your baby in terms more specific than “it” or “the baby.” You might even use this nickname after the birth if you need a little time to finalize your name decision. If you have decided on a name but aren’t ready to share it yet, using a nickname can help keep you, your partner, and other children from spilling the beans before the baby gets here.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Pregnancy and opioid-use disorder: How to keep pregnant patients and babies healthy

Facing addiction can seem insurmountable—especially when opioids are involved. Doubts of one's ability to stay substance-free; fears around judgment from family, friends, and society; and efforts to manage addiction while continuing balancing life's responsibilities can compound. Now, imagine on top of that, you find out you are pregnant, and now you really want to have a healthy baby but know it could be extra difficult. Will my baby be okay? Should I try to quit cold turkey? How will my doctor react if they find out?
WOMEN'S HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Moms (Don't) Want to Do It All

Mothers' mental health is disproportionately affected by the demands of parenthood. Identifying common excuses that perpetuate inequality in the division of labor at home is the first step of overcoming it. Learning to set boundaries for yourself and others can help create lasting change. I recently asked a close friend,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

