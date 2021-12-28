ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pop Culture Happy Hour team points out 2021's best films and TV shows

By A Martínez
kvnf.org
 2 days ago

The end of the year means it's time...

www.kvnf.org

The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
ABC4

Netflix shows and movies launching on December 1st

(ABC4) – The holidays are here. The weather is getting colder (for some parts of the world) and some people just want to watch Netflix and cuddle. With so many streaming platforms having hundreds of shows to scroll through, it can be hard to keep up when it comes to adding new shows to your […]
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Year in review: 25 best TV series of 2021

Television made us laugh, cry, and offered us an escape during a time where it seemed we needed it more than ever. While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to have passed, the world was still reeling; we worried about the Delta variant, the climate crisis, and the mental health epidemic. Things seemed just as complicated as ever in 2021, but at least we had the comforting glow of the small screen.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Adding One of 2021's Worst Movies in January

In January, Netflix will be adding a crop of new titles to its service. One of the new titles that Netflix is adding is After We Fell, the third installment in the After film series. Although, the film didn't exactly garner much positive attention upon its release. After We Fell,...
TV & VIDEOS
#Pop Culture#Happy Hour#Npr
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Best TV Shows Of 2021

We live in a golden era of television. And despite another unconventional year for the entertainment industry, 2021 only proved this sentiment to be even more true. As the public focus shifts more and more from cable to streaming services, studios are pushing the boundaries of what makes great television. Between Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Prime Video, there’s been an impressive lineup of TV shows this year that deserve a watch.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Announces ‘Don’t Look Up’ Behind the Scenes Podcast Series ‘The Last Movie Ever Made’

Netflix has announced “The Last Movie Ever Made,” an upcoming podcast series that will offer a behind the scenes look at writer-director Adam McKay’s comedic disaster film “Don’t Look Up.” The podcast series will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first installment on Jan. 7, 2022. Along with a glimpse into the film’s production process and an argument regarding the story’s parallels to how ruling institutions have mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, the podcast will also feature appearances by various members of its sizable ensemble cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet,...
MOVIES
TVLine

True Story Knocks Wheel of Time From Top of Nielsen Top 10 Chart, Hawkeye Debuts at No. 2, Cowboy Bebop Rises

Netflix’s True Story landed atop Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming original series. The limited series starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes amassed 943 million minutes viewed across its seven episodes, which for the week of Nov. 22 was good for No. 1. Nielsen notes that the audience for True Story was predominantly African American, with 53 percent of its viewership from Black households. The first two episodes of Disney +’s Hawkeye followed with 852 million minutes viewed, while last week’s champ, Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time adaptation, slipped to third with 663 million minutes viewed across four episodes. Per Nielsen, Hawkeye‘s audience, akin...
TV & VIDEOS
Indiewire

The Best Film and TV Scores of 2021

There’s always a trick when picking out the best scores. Is the measure of great music for film and TV that it can survive on its own merits? Or is the real trick to create something that seems so inextricable from its visual accompaniment that you can almost replay the story from just a handful of notes?
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
Yardbarker

Pop Culture Corner: Protecting spoilers has gotten out of hand

Most spoilers just aren’t a big deal Way back in August and September of 2020, rumors began flying that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would reprise their roles as Spider-Men (Spider-Mans?) from their respective Spider-Movies in the new Spider-Man: No Way Home film, which is enjoying its worldwide release this very day. The rumor was pretty awesome: three live action Spider-Men? It seemed to be taking a page out of Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, which is not only the best Spider-Man movie but also the best superhero movie of all time. Fight me. The persistence of these rumors was unusually strong, and when we got confirmation of other characters from the Maguire/Garfield films (Doctor Octavius, Green Goblin, and Electro), well, it seemed set in stone that it was going to happen. Except!!! Except. Except everyone involve swore up and down that, nooooo, Maguire and Garfield wouldn’t be in the films, including both Garfield and Tom Holland, the current Spider-Man. Listen, I’m not in.
MOVIES
Connecticut Public

An hour with America’s Greatest Living Film Critic

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show. Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
MOVIES
Fstoppers

Why are Modern Films and TV Shows Often Underexposed?

You may have noticed over the last few years that it is increasingly common for a film or show to have what looks to be unexposed shots. The question is: why?. The aesthetic of film and television meanders and evolves over the years. This is down to a number of reasons, from trends and themes, to visual and camera equipment. Video has been a fast-moving industry for some time and that has led to wholesale changes to the way most productions, large and small, are shot.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies on HBO and HBO Max in January

HBO and HBO Max are really taking their New Year's resolutions to bring you some awesome things to watch seriously. January 2022 is packed, with the final season of Search Party starting things off on Jan. 7, followed by the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria on Jan. 9. Later in the month, it's all about new originals, headlined by the John Cena DC Comics series Peacemaker, which premieres Jan. 13, and The Gilded Age, the period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, which drops Jan. 24. And for all you fans of classic sci-fi gems, HBO Max will be the new streaming home of the excellent Fringe starting Jan. 15.
TV SHOWS
bubbleblabber.com

Bubbleblabber’s Definitive Top Ten Adult Animation Films Of 2021 (Domestic)

Certainly, many of you are reading this review to see if it is even worth watching this film about an outdated superhero team. I know, because I too felt like this was probably a DCAU feature that could easily be skipped. But I am so glad that I didn’t, as this is one of the strongest movies to come out of DC that didn’t involve the Dark Knight. As shocking as that may sound, watch and find out for yourself. This film will pleasantly surprise you.
MOVIES
Screendaily

The Screen Podcast: our verdict on the Oscar shortlists, ‘Flee’ director interview

The latest episode of our monthly podcast sees Screen International editor Matt Mueller, Americas editor Jeremy Kay and awards/box office editor Charles Gant assess this year’s Oscar shortlists. The Screen trio discuss the 15-strong shortlists for the Oscar international feature and documentary feature categories announced on December 21, looking...
MOVIES
CNET

Why you need to watch the most absorbing sci-fi film on Netflix right now

There are escapist sci-fi movies that transport us to a world of spine-tingling aliens and visceral space travel. Then there are subtle dystopian films that shine their brightest after the credits roll, ensuring your return to reality isn't without a fresh, existential perspective. I know you know about Black Mirror's...
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

The best movies, TV, music, books and games of 2021

Making art wasn't always easy in 2021, but on screens, across pages and in our ears, creators delivered. Dive into the best pop culture and entertainment you may have missed this year. Jump to: Movies, TV, Music, Books, Games. Movies. Grab your popcorn: Favorite movies of 2021 from NPR's Aisha...
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Charles Barfield’s Best Of 2021 Highlights Films/TV Series You Might Have Overlooked

With more films finally hitting theaters (despite COVID concerns) and streaming services releasing record numbers of films and TV series this year, we’re seeing so many projects fall between the cracks. It used to be that film/TV fans could cherry-pick what to watch and somewhat keep up with all the new releases. But 2021 has shown that unless you are a robot who doesn’t require sleep, food, bathroom breaks, and/or human connection, it’s just impossible to watch everything thrown your way.
TV & VIDEOS

