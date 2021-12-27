ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

“Soaring Eagle” Sculpture Dedication for Ann McCrerey

friscogov.com
 3 days ago

On December 28, 2021 at 2:00pm, the Town of Frisco will be dedicating the sculpture “Soaring Eagle” by Michail Razvan Constantine to Ann McCrerey who died at the age of 99 on November 14, 2021. Frisco Town Council wishes to honor McCrerey’s contribution to the arts in Frisco through this...

www.friscogov.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fountain Hills Times

Sculpture approved

The Town Council has approved a public art sculpture to be installed at the site of the Casas Del Lago Apartments, 16655 El Lago Blvd. in Fountain Hills. The 23-unit complex is under construction and the developer proposed a limestone sculpture to be installed to comply with the Town’s public art requirement for commercial development.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
thewestsidegazette.com

City of Pompano Beach Public Art Committee Dedicates Newest Sculpture

Le Corsaire Debuts at The Ali Cultural Arts Center. The City Pompano Beach’s Public Art Committee recently held a dedication ceremony of a stunning bronze statue by artist Linda Serrao. The artwork entitled Le Corsaire depicts male ballet dancers in a graceful leap and now resides outside the Ali Cultural Arts Center. The piece was chosen by The Public Art Committee from over 100 submissions. For more information about the City’s public artworks, visit https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/public-art.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculptures#Frisco Town Council#The Frisco Arts Council#Soaring Eagle
dsmmagazine.com

Artist contributes two sculptures to metro

“THRESHOLD” depicts a leaf from the Combretacae family of plants, which is known for having simple leaf structures. Photo: Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. On the heels of the new sculpture unveiled at the Des Moines International Airport on Dec. 6, the past week saw two more sculptures installed in Greater Des Moines. Both were created by Juanjo Novella, an artist from Bilbao, Spain, who focuses on sculptures in public spaces and takes inspiration from nature.
DES MOINES, IA
Sandusky Register

Xmas tree collection announced

SANDUSKY — Sandusky officials announced how and when people can dispose of their Christmas trees. This is a free service. Anyone who lives within the city limits can participate in this program. "Real trees only must be placed on the boulevard by 7 a.m. on the scheduled pickup day,"...
SANDUSKY, OH
mendocinobeacon.com

Greenwood/Elk: Community Notes

As 2021 comes to a close, the Elk Volunteer Fire Department has wrapped up an extensive “to-do” list for the year, including a major renovation to the main firehouse, a building it shares with the Greenwood Community Center. Having written about the construction part of the project in early September, which local contractor Craig Mitchell led, I was able to speak to Fire Captain Tony Cook about the project’s origin story last week. The concept of the project came from the necessity for more space. The cramped quarters included the fire truck and ambulance bays and a small office, so in 2016, Tony, a retired contractor himself, started drawing up preliminary plans. Because of the leach field in the back yard of the building, the plans had to be limited to only extending out seven feet on the east side of the building, making the design long (56 feet) and narrow. One of the significant hurdles of the project was engineering it – enter Lee Welty, a local engineer (and a good friend of Tony’s). Lee is also familiar with the operations of volunteer fire departments as he sits on the board of directors for the neighboring Albion-Little River Fire Protection District. As often happened with best-laid plans, the fire department’s priority list suddenly shifted, and the main firehouse addition was tabled until the Greenwood Ridge satellite station was completed across from the old Fashauer home. So, it wasn’t until late 2020 that the green light for this project was given, and the ground was broken in early 2021.
ELK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
thestokesnews.com

Latest Habitat dedication

The Habitat home dedication for the Alvarado family was held earlier in December; they will purchase the home in January. Here Amelia, Roman, Amber and Macario Alvarado cut the ribbon on their new home. At right is Family Services Coordinator Holly Pegram. This is the 15th home built by Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County, the third in 2021. Habitat’s next two houses will be located in Westfield and King. If you are interested in supporting the builds or volunteering, call 336-985-3211, ext. 107.
WESTFIELD, NC
fox4news.com

Denton closes libraries, recreation centers due to COVID-19 cases

DENTON, Texas - The city of Denton has temporarily closed its libraries and recreation centers due to COVID-19 cases among the staff. The was done to "to protect the health and safety of the community and our employees," the city said in a release. The facilities closed starting 5 p.m....
DENTON, TX
themonitor.net

Richard Donald “Don” Burns

It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Donald “Don” Burns, 81, announces his peaceful passing Dec. 10, 2021 in Kaufman. Don was born in Newton, Mass., to Donald Burns and Elsie Nichols and an older sister Barbara Johnson, who all preceded him in death. Don...
DALLAS, TX
cityofsalem.net

Salem Celebrates 2021 Volunteers

We proudly honored 16 volunteers or volunteer groups in November and December for their contributions in making our community better. The people recognized received their awards in small ceremonies, which were recorded on video and later aired during Salem City Council meetings. Individual awards ceremonies continue to air weekly on the City of Salem Facebook Page as part of our Salem Volunteers Rock play list.
SALEM, OR
Outsider.com

You Can Purchase a Ghost Town for a Surprisingly Low Price

Mysterious abandoned cities strewn across the country could be yours for a cool $250,000. Haunted houses are a thing of the past. These days why not just purchase your own ghost town. It’s even better if it comes with a scary story behind it. According to the New York...
Yana Bostongirl

Bridge or 'Thrill Ride?'

The United States is home to some 614,000 bridges but it is the Kuskulana Bridge in Alaska that tops Explored planet's list of most dangerous bridges. This one-lane, 525-foot long vehicle bridge is located in the Valdez- Cordova Census Area in Alaska at milepost 17 gravel McCarthy Highway (which is closed in winters). It rises a staggering 238 feet above the Kuskulana River offering splendid views of the gorge as well as of the rapids. Although the speed limit is restricted to 15miles per hour, many thrill-seekers choose to ignore it for the thrill of racing across this vertigo-inducing bridge. This is especially dangerous during snowy conditions.
JC Post

Opera House is expanding

C.L. Hoover Opera House Co-Directors Joe and Sheila Markley have provided information on the status of the Opera House expansion project, noting that an adjacent building at 131 West 7th Street has been purchased. A feasibility study has been completed and fundraising is under way. The estimated cost of renovation...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
friscogov.com

Hybrid Planning Commission Meeting

The Town of Frisco Planning Commission typically meets the first and third Thursday of every month, beginning at 5:00pm in the Council Chambers at Town Hall (1 East Main Street). All times and dates are subject to change. Agendas and application materials are posted the Friday before a meeting on...
POLITICS
WSAZ

Sculptures added to nearly complete Slack Plaza

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three new sculptures have a home at Slack Plaza. Two sculptures are 16-feet tall, one playing the banjo and the other playing a fiddle. The third is a smaller dog next to the banjo player. Sculptor James Simon said he worked to make sure these statues...
CHARLESTON, WV
FOX Carolina

Santa offers sleigh rides through downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Santa is offering sleigh rides through downtown Greenville this holiday season. We caught up with him tonight and were even able to ride along with him. Santa told us that this is the seventh year they've given these tours, and they usually stay booked through December.
unt.edu

Gillespie County Historical Society

The Gillespie County Historical Society exists to preserve and make accessible the history of Gillespie County. Many of the materials collected by the society come from the county seat of Fredericksburg, which has a deep connection with its German roots. The society is located within the Pioneer Museum in Fredericksburg.
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy