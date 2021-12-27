“Soaring Eagle” Sculpture Dedication for Ann McCrerey

As 2021 comes to a close, the Elk Volunteer Fire Department has wrapped up an extensive “to-do” list for the year, including a major renovation to the main firehouse, a building it shares with the Greenwood Community Center. Having written about the construction part of the project in early September, which local contractor Craig Mitchell led, I was able to speak to Fire Captain Tony Cook about the project’s origin story last week. The concept of the project came from the necessity for more space. The cramped quarters included the fire truck and ambulance bays and a small office, so in 2016, Tony, a retired contractor himself, started drawing up preliminary plans. Because of the leach field in the back yard of the building, the plans had to be limited to only extending out seven feet on the east side of the building, making the design long (56 feet) and narrow. One of the significant hurdles of the project was engineering it – enter Lee Welty, a local engineer (and a good friend of Tony’s). Lee is also familiar with the operations of volunteer fire departments as he sits on the board of directors for the neighboring Albion-Little River Fire Protection District. As often happened with best-laid plans, the fire department’s priority list suddenly shifted, and the main firehouse addition was tabled until the Greenwood Ridge satellite station was completed across from the old Fashauer home. So, it wasn’t until late 2020 that the green light for this project was given, and the ground was broken in early 2021.

ELK, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO