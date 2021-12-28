ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday for St. Cloud Metro Area

By Jim Maurice
 2 days ago
UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. It includes Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties and areas to our east. The advisory will be...

So Close: Almost A Top 10 Snowiest December in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- We are close to this being one of the snowiest Decembers on record here in St. Cloud. Right now the total is sitting just outside of the Top 10. The National Weather Service says so far St. Cloud has had 17.8 inches of snow this month. We need another .20 inches of snow to crack the Top 10.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
2nd Time This Week, Heavy Snow Falls on Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- After some areas got well over a foot of snow earlier this week, northern Minnesota got dumped on again Tuesday. Brainerd and Little Falls each had 6 inches. St. Cloud officially had 2.2 inches of snow. Becker 2 inches of fresh snow. St. Cloud has now officially had...
Top 5 Weather Events of 2021 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- 2021 brought us a year of extreme weather in Minnesota. The Minnesota Climatology Office has put together a list of the top five weather events of the year. Minnesota has had many historical heat waves that were "worse" than this one on numerous counts. However, at many locations, this was the longest and most severe heatwave to occur so early in the season.
MINNESOTA STATE
More Snow Likely on Tuesday for St. Cloud , Then Bitter Cold

UNDATED -- Expect Snow to begin Tuesday morning and continue through the afternoon. There is a chance for freezing drizzle Tuesday evening. Then another chance for snow on Thursday, but no freezing rain chances this time! Much colder Wednesday into the next weekend. After Sunday night and Monday morning's snowfall...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
North of St. Cloud Received Well Over A Foot Of Snow

UNDATED -- Some heavy snow has fallen to the north of us overnight. (Snow totals as of 7:45 a.m. Monday) The National Weather Service says at Fort Ripley they received 3.5 inches of snow in just one hour between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Sunday night. Closer to home, St....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Schmitt: Colder Weather Will Improve Ice Fishing

Temperatures in the single digits later this week will strengthen the ice conditions locally. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON late last week. He says blue gill and crappie fishing has been great but walleye fishing hasn't been yet locally. Schmitt says the expected firmer ice conditions will lead to better flexibility for anglers looking for walleye. He says when temperatures stay below freezing and drop below or near zero degrees we make ice quickly.
ENVIRONMENT
Top 10 News Stories in St. Cloud Area in 2021

It's that time of year when we reflect on the top local stories of 2021. It's been an incredibly eventful year for the St. Cloud area -- and the world. But first, the obvious... Obviously, the fight against COVID-19 was the over-riding story not only in the St. Cloud area,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Several Rounds of Precipitation in MN Over Christmas Weekend

UNDATED -- If you are planning on traveling in Minnesota over the Christmas holiday weekend, here's a heads up on a few chances for precipitation on Friday, Saturday and again on Sunday. Freezing drizzle is possible Friday morning, mainly north and along I-94. Temperatures will become very warm in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota DNR Hosting First Day Hikes at Six State Parks

UNDATED -- Minnesotans will have the opportunity to get out and enjoy some fresh air at several state parks to ring in 2022. The Minnesota DNR is hosting First Day Hikes at six state parks on Saturday. Guided hiking and snowshoeing will be available at Minneopa State Park from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., William O’Brien State Park from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Mille Lacs Kathio State Park 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., and Itasca State Park, Lake Bemidji State Park, and Whitewater State Park from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
Multi-Vehicle Pileup Reported on I-94 in Western Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol reported a pileup of about 50 vehicles Saturday afternoon along Interstate-94 between Alexandria and Fergus Falls, northwest of the Twin Cities. No fatalities or life-threatening injuries resulted in the multi-vehicle crash, according to Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow. I-94 eastbound at Exit 77...
MINNESOTA STATE
At Least 15 Tornadoes Confirmed in Minnesota on December 15th

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says they've confirmed at least 15 tornado touchdowns in Minnesota on Wednesday, December 15th. Up until now, Minnesota had never had a single December tornado on record. The National Weather Service in Chanhassen has confirmed six separate tornadoes in Freeborn County ranging from either...
MINNESOTA STATE
La Nina Winter Could Bring More Cold and Snow to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- As we close out the month of December, an assistant climatologist with the University of Minnesota says it was a wild month with both winter-like weather and summer-like storms. Pete Boulay says it's been a December unlike any other... We had bouts of winter and bouts of extraordinary...
Crew Carwash Opens New St. Cloud Facility

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's newest carwash is finally open. Crew Carwash opened Monday along Division Street, next to Best Buy. The new $6-million state-of-the-art facility features several high-tech amenities such as dual hose self-serve vacuums, advance soap and detergent technology, LED lighting and a water reclamation system. Executive Vice...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
