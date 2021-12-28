Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday for St. Cloud Metro Area

Temperatures in the single digits later this week will strengthen the ice conditions locally. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON late last week. He says blue gill and crappie fishing has been great but walleye fishing hasn't been yet locally. Schmitt says the expected firmer ice conditions will lead to better flexibility for anglers looking for walleye. He says when temperatures stay below freezing and drop below or near zero degrees we make ice quickly.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO