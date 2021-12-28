Eyal Press on the hidden costs of inequality in America

This is the text of a lecture delivered by Glenn Loury as part of the Benson Center Lecture Series at the University of Colorado, Boulder, on Feb. 8, 2021. I am a black American intellectual living in an age of persistent racial inequality in my country. As a black man, I feel compelled to represent the interests of “my people.” But that reference is not unambiguous. As an intellectual, I feel that I must seek out the truth and speak such truths as I am given to know. As an American, at this critical moment of “racial reckoning,” I feel that imperative all the more urgently. But, I ask, what are my responsibilities? Do they conflict with one another? I will explore this question tonight.

