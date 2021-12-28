ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Eyal Press on the hidden costs of inequality in America

kalw.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Your Call, we rebroadcast our conversation with journalist Eyal Press about his recent book, Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America....

www.kalw.org

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Editorial: America's sick and costly health care system

Forget car dealers; Americans are flummoxed by the marketplace for health care. Two new reports published last week show that consumers are increasingly anxious about medical costs and access to care, with record numbers signing up for subsidized health coverage. The system is not working for the majority of Americans, and the inequities are only getting worse.
HEALTH
Center for Public Integrity

These books tackled inequality in 2021

Editor’s note: If you purchase any of the books highlighted here using the links we provide, you’ll be supporting independent bookstores and 10% of your purchase price will go to the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit investigative news organization focused on inequality. For other titles relevant to our work, check out Public Integrity’s recommendations at Bookshop.org.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Gazette

PERSPECTIVE: Unspeakable truths about racial inequality in America

This is the text of a lecture delivered by Glenn Loury as part of the Benson Center Lecture Series at the University of Colorado, Boulder, on Feb. 8, 2021. I am a black American intellectual living in an age of persistent racial inequality in my country. As a black man, I feel compelled to represent the interests of “my people.” But that reference is not unambiguous. As an intellectual, I feel that I must seek out the truth and speak such truths as I am given to know. As an American, at this critical moment of “racial reckoning,” I feel that imperative all the more urgently. But, I ask, what are my responsibilities? Do they conflict with one another? I will explore this question tonight.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press On#United States#Health And Safety#Puffin Foundation#The New Yorker#The New York Times
CNET

The great resignation is changing work in America, and experts say it's here to stay

This story is part of The Year Ahead, CNET's look at how the world will continue to evolve starting in 2022 and beyond. Like so many other people, Josh Feldman found his work life changing when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Isolation at home with family became the norm, even while he continued working at the job he loved as the vice president of leadership and student experiences at Hillel International, a Jewish nonprofit organization.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
PTSD
Daily Mail

Now get rid of your mandates, Joe: Ron DeSantis' office joins Kristi Noem and host of Republicans demanding Biden get rid of 'useless' sweeping nationwide rules after he admitted there was 'no federal solution' for COVID

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants President Joe Biden to scrap his 'useless' vaccine mandates after he told the leaders of 25 states that there is 'no federal solution' to the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said on Tuesday. The Republican governors of Florida, South Dakota, Arizona and Texas plus a host...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
People

Dr. Oz and His Wife Allegedly Insulted a Journalist Who Inadvertently Heard Their Conversation

A political writer for New York magazine spun straw into reporter's gold after an awkward phone encounter with U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife Lisa Oz. While reporting on Dr. Oz's campaign in Pennsylvania, Olivia Nuzzi had some trouble getting a hold of her subject. "I was trying to speak to someone — anyone — from the campaign, which had so far proved elusive," she writes at the start of her story headlined "The Political Life of Dr. Oz."
ENTERTAINMENT
The US Sun

Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 to be mailed today

THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will land on the doorsteps of qualifying California residents starting today. This begins the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each. The stimulus checks are meant to provide relief to low-income households affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic. California Governor...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy