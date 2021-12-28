ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad stage military drill in Gaza

By Shahar Klaiman
Cleveland Jewish News
 2 days ago

Terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip staged a military exercise in the coastal enclave on Monday, rehearsing attacks against Israeli security forces. The week-long exercise, dubbed “Rukn a-Shadid 2,” included Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Popular Resistance...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Israel hits Syrian port for second time this month - Syrian army

AMMAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Israel launched an air strike on Syria's main port of Latakia on Tuesday in the second such attack this month, the Syrian army said, setting ablaze the container storage area where two port sources said Iran has been storing munitions. An Israeli military spokesperson declined...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Hamas Taking Gaza Killed the 2-State Solution

Earlier this month, Israel postponed a large housing project in Atarot, north of Jerusalem, where a Jewish settlement once stood. The project aimed to provide up to 9,000 homes for the Haredi community. The move came after a conversation about the project between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rocket Attack Sparks Major Conflagration at Syrian Port of Latakiya

CAIRO - Syrian media is accusing Israel of a rocket attack that set off a major conflagration in the port area of Latakiya early Tuesday, damaging a large number of shipping containers. Arab media claims that Israel destroyed a number of containers transporting Iranian weapons. Syrian TV showed fire crews...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Palestinian Islamic Jihad#Palestinian People#Israeli#Jewish#Islamist#The European Union#The United Nations#Jns Org
The Jewish Press

After Gantz-Abbas Meeting, Israel Announces Further Concessions to PA

Israel announced a series of “confidence-building measures,” concessions to the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Wednesday, approved by Minister of Defense Benny Gantz following his meeting with PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. Gantz met on Tuesday night with Abbas at his home in Rosh Ha’Ayin for “a discussion on a...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Gaza Border Violence Erupts After Palestinian President Visits Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli was wounded in a shooting attack on the Gaza border on Wednesday, the military said, after a rare visit to Israel by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas drew condemnation from the enclave's Hamas rulers. The Israeli military said it responded to the shooting with tank fire, targeting...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Israel approves measures for Palestinians after leaders meet

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has approved a raft of measures aimed at improving relations with the Palestinians following a rare meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Israel. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Wednesday that he approved “confidence-building measures” including the transfer of tax payments to the Palestinian Authority. Also approved were the authorization of hundreds of permits for Palestinian merchants and VIPs and residency status for thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Gantz met with Abbas at his private residence in a Tel Aviv suburb late Tuesday night. It was the first time Abbas met an Israeli official inside Israel since 2010.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Palestinian president makes rare Israel visit for talks

Israel unveiled a package of "confidence-building measures" for the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, after Defence Minister Benny Gantz hosted talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on his first visit in years. Abbas, leading a high-ranking delegation on his first visit to Israel for an official meeting since 2010, held talks with Gantz at his home in the central town of Rosh HaAyin, according to Israeli sources and media. "We discussed the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasised the importance of deepening security coordination and preventing terror and violence -- for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians," Gantz said after the meeting on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, Israel's defence ministry announced "confidence-building measures" with the Palestinian Authority (PA).
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
The Jewish Press

2021: 6,633 Arab Terror Attacks in Judea and Samaria, an Average of 18 a Day

In 2021, as of mid-December, Arab terrorists carried out 6,633 terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria alone, of which 61 were shootings, 18 were stabbings, 1,022 were fire bombings, 5,532 were rock-throwing attacks, a sharp increase over the numbers in recent years. The data published Tuesday evening by the IDF...
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief says war games were warning to Israel

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says war games conducted this week in the country were intended to send a message to Israel. The military drill, which reportedly included firing ballistic...
MILITARY
KEYT

Israeli defense minister meets with Palestinian president

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has paid a rare visit to Israel for talks with Israel’s defense minister. Tuesday night’s talks marked the latest in a series of meetings by top Israeli officials with the Palestinian leader. In separate statements, the sides said the two men discussed security and economic issues. The meeting came at a time of increased Israeli-Palestinian violence in east Jerusalem and the West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has ruled out peace talks with Abbas. But he says he wants to reduce frictions and improve living conditions for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

If Israel strikes Iran, Hezbollah’s Nasrallah will obey Iranian orders

While Israel has refrained from publicly setting clear red lines to act as precise markers for a threshold that, if surpassed by Iran’s nuclear program, would trigger an Israeli attack, it is clear that Jerusalem has been sending warning signals about Iran’s approach towards the danger zone. These...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Report: Iran’s tentacles of evil becoming tangled

The pan-Arab newspaper Rai al-Youm has shed some light on a meeting that did not take place this month between head of Hamas abroad Khaled Mashaal and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. According to a report published Monday, it is believed that the hostility of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime to certain Hamas leaders torpedoed the planned meeting.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli defense minister meets Abbas, sparking anger from the right

Right-wing members of Israel’s coalition government criticized Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday for meeting with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas the day before. Gantz hosted Abbas at his home in central Israel on Tuesday to discuss a number of security and civilian topics. Gantz told Abbas that he...
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

An Israeli leader criticized Jewish ‘settler violence.’ Now he has 24/7 protection after extremist threats.

Israeli Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said Monday that he will receive round-the-clock protection following threats of harm from extremist Israeli Jews. The news comes amid a sharp increase in attacks targeting Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank, which Barlev had criticized in recent discussions with a visiting U.S. State Department official. His remarks drew the ire of right-wing politicians in the country, including members of the coalition government in which he serves.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Syria sharply condemns Israeli plans for economic investment in the Golan Heights

Syria sharply criticized Israel on Monday for its plan to double the population of Israelis living in the Golan Heights within five years. “Syria has strongly condemned the dangerous and unprecedented escalation of Israeli occupation authorities in the occupied Syrian Golan,” reported the Syrian state-run SANA news agency. Israel...
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Israeli Cabinet reveals massive plan to develop settlements in Syria

GOLAN HEIGHTS - Israel has announced a massive expansion of settlements in the Golan Heights in southwestern Syria. In plans announced during Sunday's cabinet meeting, it was revealed two completely new towns would be established at a cost of more than NIS 1 billion ($317 million), which will double the population of the Golan Heights within 5 years.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy