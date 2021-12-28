ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong to Tighten Air Crew Quarantine Rules Amid Omicron Threat

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities said on Tuesday the city would tighten quarantine rules for air cargo crew to tackle the growing threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The global financial hub has identified several dozen Omicron infections via regular testing during quarantine but neither Omicron,...

The Associated Press

How democracy was dismantled in Hong Kong in 2021

HONG KONG (AP) — As the days of 2021 dwindled, so did any remaining traces of democracy in Hong Kong. On Wednesday, a vocal pro-democracy media outlet -- one of the last openly critical voices in the city -- closed after a police raid. Earlier in December, the opposition was shut out from elections under a new law that puts all candidates to a loyalty test. And monuments commemorating the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989 were taken down.
POLITICS
AFP

China warns US will 'face unbearable price' on Taiwan

China's foreign minister said Thursday the United States will "face an unbearable price" over its actions towards the self-ruled island of Taiwan, in Beijing's latest threat over the flashpoint island. Tensions between China and the US have soared in recent years over issues including human rights, trade and technological competition, with Taiwan emerging as a major flashpoint. China claims the democratic island of Taiwan as its own territory, and has vowed to seize it one day by force if necessary. Although most countries have chosen to formally recognise Beijing over Taipei, many have retained strong unofficial links with the latter, which China bristles at.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Leading uproar, US says new media closure hurts Hong Kong credibility

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday led international condemnation of the latest closure of a pro-democracy media outlet in Hong Kong, saying it undermined the reputation of the Chinese-ruled financial hub. "By silencing independent media, PRC and local authorities undermine Hong Kong's credibility and viability," Blinken said, referring to the People's Republic of China. "A confident government that is unafraid of the truth embraces a free press." Police in Hong Kong, where Beijing has been ramping up control, on Wednesday burst into the offices of Stand News, seizing phones, computers and documents and taking away its editor-in-chief.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China warns of "drastic measures" if Taiwan provokes on independence

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China will take "drastic measures" if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence, a Beijing official warned on Wednesday, adding that Taiwan's provocations and outside meddling could intensify next year. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and in the past two years has...
CHINA
AFP

Mexicans join bid for Covid compensation from China, WHO

Devastated by the loss of his daughter to Covid-19, Jaime Michaus joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the World Health Organization, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. They seek financial compensation ranging from $200,000 for falling ill with Covid-19 to $800,000 in the case of death, Gonzalez said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

China's latest attack on Hong Kong free speech is a window into Xi's insecurities

By raiding Stand News, one of the few remaining independent media outlets in Hong Kong, China's Communist regime struck another blow against the city's freedom. The operation on Wednesday saw seven staff members arrested and the media outlet suspended. This action was very likely taken at the direction of Zheng Yanxiong, a Communist Party apparatchik and hard-liner who leads China's Hong Kong Office for Safeguarding National Security.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

China removes Tiananmen Square massacre memorials from 2 more Hong Kong universities

Following the removal, of the “Pillar of Shame” sculpture at the University of Hong Kong, Chinese authorities quietly removed two more memorials to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre on Friday. Radio Free Asia reported on Friday, that authorities removed a 21-foot-tall bronze replica of the “Goddess of Democracy”...
CHINA
AFP

New chief calls for modernisation of China region beset by rights fears

The new party chief in China's Xinjiang called for improved business conditions in his first official visit to the region, where forced labour accusations have prompted some countries to announce a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. After overseeing the key manufacturing hub of Guangdong, new top Communist Party official Ma Xingrui replaces soldier turned politician Chen Quanguo, who led periods of harsh repression in the border regions of Xinjiang and Tibet. Campaigners say at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking, mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps in Xinjiang sparking accusations of genocide by the United States, which China has denied. In a visit to regional capital Urumqi this week, Ma called it necessary to "improve the modernisation" of industrial and supply chains, said state-run local media, and to "implement measures to support enterprises and stimulate innovation."
CHINA
UPI News

Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday. Two of Beijing's "negative lists" that detail which sectors of China's economy are off-limits for foreign investors next year showed that foreign automakers, for the first time, will be allowed to own 100% of their Chinese operations.
ECONOMY
BBC

China: Public shaming returns amid Covid fears

Police in southern China have been captured on camera parading four alleged offenders through the streets in a public shaming exercise. The four men were accused of smuggling people across China's borders, which are largely sealed because of Covid. They were paraded through the streets of Jingxi city in Guangxi...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Japan agrees to launch military hotline with China next year

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi agreed to launch a military hotline with China next year, Japan's government spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing recent talks between Kishi and his Chinese counterpart. Kishi held a video call with Wei Fenghe on Monday where the Japanese defence chief...
POLITICS

