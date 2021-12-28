ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Analysis: Biden's regulatory agenda to take shape in 2022

By Pete Schroeder
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EUbC_0dXKqAUj00

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Next year will be a turning point for U.S. financial policy as Democratic President Joe Biden's new regulators ready a slew of rule changes that are set to create headaches for Wall Street and corporate America.

A year into his administration, Biden's top financial regulatory team is finally taking shape. Over the next 12 months, his picks are set to reverse the former Trump administration's light touch, taking a tough stance on Wall Street and new players entering the financial sector.

Top items on the Biden administration's ambitious agenda include creating a regulatory framework for digital assets and financial technology players, boosting competition and addressing climate change.

Next year will be critical for financial firms hoping to shape the outcome of regulations on these issues, analysts and Washington insiders say.

"2022 is the year where the rhetoric turns into reality for some of the key financial services policy priorities," said Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research for brokerage BTIG.

While progressives hoped for a swift financial policy overhaul in 2021, the slow pace at which the White House has filled key roles at the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, consumer watchdog and commodity markets regulator has delayed policy changes, said Aaron Klein, with the Brookings Institution.

With many of those roles now filled or due to be filled in coming months, the agencies can start to get down to business.

Cryptocurrencies are a key area to watch, executives say. Regulators have been exploring the risks of the digital assets and whether they can be regulated under existing federal rules.

They have warned that stablecoins, digital currencies pegged to a traditional currency, could become systemically risky if they grow in popularity and should be regulated like banks.

"We'll see the federal financial regulators, who have been very clear that this activity needs to be regulated across the board, start to move forward on some of the specifics," said Zach Dexter, chief executive of crypto trading platform FTX US Derivatives.

Regulators are also likely to rein in other fintech players that are moving into the banking space with lending and payments products, amid growing worries these lightly supervised players may be hurting consumers.

On that front, the regulators will have bank allies.

"You'll continue to see a lot of activity there, and we'll be very, very active in that debate," said Rob Nichols, chief executive of the American Bankers Association.

For example, Rohit Chopra, who became director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in October, recently demanded data from big tech companies and buy-now-pay-later fintechs on their businesses, suggesting both sectors will receive more scrutiny next year, said industry executives.

Chopra is also likely to move ahead next year with a rule to create so-called open banking, said Scott Talbott, a senior vice president at Washington trade group the Electronic Transactions Association.

That would require traditional financial institutions to give customers access to their own financial data, allowing them to switch more easily between providers, boosting competition.

Regulators are also expected to crack down on bank tie-ups after the Fed and Justice Department complete a review of merger policies next year. Both developments spell bad news for banks.

"Although significant regulatory pressure has not yet been a decisive factor for the market, investor concern is rising for 2022 and beyond," Raymond James wrote in its 2022 banks outlook.

CLIMATE CHANGE

For corporate America more broadly, the Securities and Exchange Commission's draft rule requiring public companies to disclose climate change-related risks could be a game-changer, exposing them to increased public and investor scrutiny.

Corporations are likely to push back on the proposal, which is expected during the first quarter, setting them up for a potentially bruising battle with SEC Chair Gary Gensler, Washington insiders said.

In addition, banks are likely to face strict new climate change lending rules from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which this month said it wanted banks to integrate climate risk into every aspect of their businesses.

"We expect a notable uptick in activity on climate risk analysis and integration into examination processes," wrote Raymond James.

"In all, we see a unified financial regulatory agenda emerging for 2022, with important consequences for banks and the broader financial sector."

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; additional reporting by Hannah Lang; Editing by Michelle Price and Dan Grebler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

Related
Washington Post

Biden is quietly erasing one of Trump’s cruelest legacies

It has been overshadowed by months of Democratic infighting and the searing national debate over Jan. 6, but the Biden administration is quietly erasing one of the cruelest legacies of Donald Trump’s presidency. This is a genuine achievement, in both symbolic and practical terms. Opinions to start the day,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s Agenda

The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party. That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gary Gensler
Mic

Trump adviser reveals exactly how Republicans planned to overturn 2020 election

Donald Trump’s inner circle had a plan to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Just ask them and they’ll tell you all about it. Peter Navarro, Trump’s resident hype man in the White House and a guy who invented a fake source to quote in his own books, wrote in his recently published memoir that he and far-right figurehead Steve Bannon worked together with Republican members of Congress to launch an effort to prevent Joe Biden’s legitimate victory from being certified. They called the scheme the Green Bay Sweep, and they swear that they were close to executing it — if it weren’t for that gosh darn violent insurrection attempt carried out by Trump supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Justice Department#Democratic#Btig#The White House#The Treasury Department#Federal Reserve#The Brookings Institution#Cryptocurrencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Says America Won’t Be ‘Model of Democracy’ If Voting Rights Are Not Passed

Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that America will no longer be the “role model” of democracy for the world if Congress fails to pass an elections bill. Since West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin again ruined Democrats’ hope of passing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Democrats have switched their focus to voting rights legislation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Biden is what America asked for — but not what it needs

Joe Biden's poll numbers keep sliding. Americans, including many of the people who voted for him, are not happy with him. They want him to be something different, to be someone different. Some may think that these Americans misjudged the man they sent to the White House. I don't share...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy