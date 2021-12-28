ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Office scandal: Workers' bittersweet year after legal win

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"No amount of money will cover what we've been through," said Lorraine Williams. She - along with Noel Thomas - was one of 72 former postmasters and postmistresses who had convictions thrown out by the courts this year. The two both ran post offices on Anglesey, and both found...

www.bbc.co.uk

Shropshire Star

Partner of crossbow victim says Home Office law review is ‘bittersweet’

Laura Sugden, whose partner, Shane Gilmer, was murdered in 2018 had previously been told the rules would not be reviewed, she said. A campaigner whose partner was murdered by a crossbow-wielding neighbour said it was “bittersweet” that ownership rules will be reviewed following an incident at Windsor Castle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
David Justice
Person
Alan Bates
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers storm Covid testing centre and trash equipment in ‘disgraceful’ protest

Police are appealing for information on the dozens of people filmed taking over an NHS test-and-trace site in Milton Keynes, with one woman captured ransacking an office and stealing what appears to be various Covid testing samples and equipment. A large group of anti-vaxxers were filmed on Wednesday storming the facility – where PCR tests are sent to be analysed – holding placards reading “Freedom is not negotiable” and chanting slogans such as “You can shove your f***ing vaccine up your a***”.The footage, which was shared on social media, also showed members of the crowd throwing traffic cones towards...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Insulate Britain protests cost police £4.3m

Policing road-blocking demonstrations by Insulate Britain has cost the police at least £4.3 million, an investigation has found.The amount was disclosed by police forces in response to Freedom of Information requests made by PA news agency.The Metropolitan Police said it has spent £4 million policing the climate group’s protests which took place between 13 September and 20 November.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he was “appalled” by the figure.Mr Shapps told PA: “I am appalled at the amount of time and public money that’s been spent policing the selfish actions of Insulate Britain.“Not only did their guerrilla tactics wreak havoc on our roads...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Police appeal following ‘disgraceful’ anti-vax protest at test and trace centre

Police have called for the public to share information with them following an anti-vaccination protest at a test and trace centre in Milton Keynes.Dozens of marchers entered the facility and appeared to damage testing equipment in videos shared on social media.Videos of the protest appear to show a crowd of marchers entering the test and trace centre and throwing traffic cones towards the marquee set up to administer tests.Other protesters are shown knocking down signs for the testing centre, while the crowd is heard shouting “shame on you”.Some of the crowd are shown approaching centre staff and filming them on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Postmistresses#The Post Office Horizon
The Independent

Government pressed on reports £330,000 was spent fixing Tory peer’s driveway

The shadow secretary for levelling up has demanded an explanation from Michael Gove over reports his department approved the award of £330,000 to fund pothole repairs on the driveway of a former Tory peer.The public money was spent fixing a track leading to Charleston Farmhouse, an independently-run museum and art gallery within the grounds of a country estate owned by the 87-year-old aristocrat Lord Gage, the Daily Mail reported.The newspaper said the East Sussex museum applied for the funds, but the work was done on the driveway, which is the property of 8th Viscount Gage.Lord Gage’s Firle Estate Management team...
POLITICS
BBC

Ex West Midlands Police officer Declan Jones found dead

An ex police officer jailed for assaulting two members of the public on consecutive days during the first Covid lockdown has been found dead. Declan Jones was sacked from West Midlands Police in September while serving a six-month sentence. He was reported to have been discovered at an address in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Irish diplomats judged Boris Johnson to have ‘naive’ views on Northern Ireland, declassified papers show

Irish diplomats judged Boris Johnson to have “naive” views on Northern Ireland when he worked as a journalist in the 1990s, declassified papers show. After a lunch with Johnson in 1995, one Irish embassy official presciently reported back to Dublin that the 31-year-old journalist, who at the time wrote a column for The Daily Telegraph, was very much a “Eurosceptic”.The papers, which were released to Ireland’s state archive by its Department of Foreign Affairs, also suggest that the future prime minister was already close to John Major’s government and in the loop on No 10 announcements before they were made.Colin...
POLITICS
The Independent

Police officer took pictures of vulnerable people on duty and shared racist, homophobic images

A police officer took photos of vulnerable people while on duty and used a personal mobile phone to store “appalling” racist and homophobic images.Merseyside Police said Ryan Connolly’s actions were “deplorable” and an “insult” to the force after a misconduct hearing identified three breaches of professional standards.The case comes after two Metropolitan Police officers used their mobile phones to take photographs at the scene where two sisters had been murdered. Those officers were jailed for two years and nine months, prompting a warning from the police watchdog over “unacceptable” use of WhatsApp by officers to share sensitive operational information or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County attorney convicted of laundering over $1 million in drug money

BALTIMORE, MD—A federal jury has convicted a Baltimore County attorney on conspiracy to commit money laundering charges. The conviction of Kenneth Wendell Ravenell, 61, of Monkton, was announced by First Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Phil Selden; Special Agent in Charge Darrell J. Waldon of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Washington, D.C. Field Office; … Continue reading "Baltimore County attorney convicted of laundering over $1 million in drug money" The post Baltimore County attorney convicted of laundering over $1 million in drug money appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
BBC

Monmouthshire caravan fire murder accused appears in court

A man accused of killing another man who died from severe burns after a caravan fire has appeared in court charged with murder. Darren Smith, 42, of Magor, Monmouthshire, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via videolink where a trial was fixed for 20 June 2022. Richard Grenfell Thomas, 52, died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Santander bank error: £130m worth of accidental payments to 75,000 customers on Christmas Day

High street lender Santander has accidentally paid out £130m to tens of thousands of individuals and businesses in a Christmas Day blunder.Around 75,000 people and companies who received one-off or regular payments from 2,000 businesses with accounts at the bank were inadvertently paid a second time on 25 December.The issues, first reported by The Times, has led to the bank having to try to claw back the cash, with the money coming from the lender’s own reserves.Payments included wages or money from suppliers.But because the cash has been sent to accounts at rival banks, it may be harder to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Public warned of longer waits for PCR tests if they are not essential workers

The Health Secretary has told people they may have to “wait a little bit longer” for PCR testing as the system comes under “significant pressure” amid surging levels of coronavirus infections.With Scotland reporting a record of almost 16,000 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday – the highest daily total in the pandemic so far – Humza Yousaf warned that the testing system does “not have an infinite capacity”.Only a “very few” slots for PCR testing were available in Scotland on Wednesday, according to the UK Government website.Amid such pressure, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said some slots are now being prioritised for...
WORLD

