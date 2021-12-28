ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey offers to mediate in Bosnian crisis ‘to ensure stability’

Cover picture for the articleANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey is ready to act as a mediator in Bosnia’s crisis and will do what it can to ensure stability, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday, amid concerns over separatist moves by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik. As part of a visit to...

