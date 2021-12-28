ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida teen riding dirt bike dies during attempted traffic stop

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy on a dirt bike died on Sunday during an attempted traffic stop by an officer in South Florida, authorities said.

The juvenile was riding recklessly on the dirt bike in Boynton Beach so an officer attempted a traffic stop. The dirt bike went down during the attempted stop, killing the boy, the Boynton Beach Police said in a news release.

The Florida Highway Patrol will be the lead agency investigating what happened, authorities said.

“Our hearts go out to the family members of this young person, and they can trust that we and our law enforcement partners will be conducting a series of thorough and meticulous investigations into the circumstances of what occurred,” Boynton Beach Chief Michael Gregory said in a statement.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations, as is department policy, the news release said.

