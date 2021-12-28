Slash 12/28/21

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guns N’ Roses’ Slash says that he had played guitar alongside a lot of singers, but Axel Rose was the only one that ever affected him on an “emotional level.”. In an interview for Revolver magazine he talked about the first time they jammed together and said, “A song all of a sudden went to a whole new level, and I felt it. And that's when I realized where music and vocals really meet. Because prior to that, everybody that I'd worked with sucked and I had no use for it.”
ROCK MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Rare David Bowie Recording Expected to Sell for Thousands at Auction

A 56-year-old acetate recording of a previously unreleased and relatively unknown song featuring David Bowie is expected to draw thousands of pounds at an auction in England on Thursday. The song, titled “I Want Your Love” and recorded in 1965 by a teenaged Bowie and his early group the Lower...
MUSIC
foreveraltoona.com

Aerosmith 12/24/21

Newly published in celebration of their 50th anniversary is Aerosmith On Tour: 1973-1985, the definitive account of the band’s early years on the road. The book, written by Julian Gill, chronicles Aerosmith’s early gigs in high school auditoriums and dingy clubs to headlining the biggest arenas and stadiums across the globe.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Alex Rodriguez to spend Christmas with his ex-wife and daughters

Alex Rodriguez plans to spend the holidays with Cynthia Scurtis, his ex-wife. The former partners and parents of two have a great relationship, demonstrated by their harmonious co-parenting and their penchant for spending time together alongside their extended family. RELATED: Alex Rodriguez says he would...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
imdb.com

Nick Cannon Shares Photos With All 7 of His Children for Christmas After Son Zen's Death

Nick Cannon's holiday celebration wouldn't be complete without a few heartwarming photos of his little ones. The Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a series of portraits of himself with his seven children, including a sweet snapshot of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor. "Merry Christmas to All and to All Goodnight!" Nick captioned his Instagram. "Love The Cannons!!" One image captured The Masked Singer host flashing a wide smile as his children snuggled with him, including 10-year-old twins, Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, who he shares...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Children Are So Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Pics

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ children are all grown up. The A-list actor shared a rare picture of the couple’s three children -- Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and 9-year-old Livingston -- from their outing at the Sing 2 premiere. “Family affair at #Sing2 premiere,” the 52-year-old actor wrote. Alves, who married the star in 2012, took to her own Instagram to share two pictures from the evening and give her and McConaughey’s children a shout-out.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bebe Rexha Shares Emotional TikTok About Her Weight: ‘I Am the Heaviest I’ve Ever Been’

A painful confession. Bebe Rexha opened up about struggling with her body image amid the holidays in an emotional video. “I know we’re all supposed to be merry and, like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!’ —which I am, ish,” the “Meant to Be” songstress, 32, began in a TikTok video posted on Monday, December 27. “I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Indy100

Who is Oriini Kaipara and what does a moko kauae face tattoo represent?

New Zealand news presenter, Oriini Kaipara, made history by becoming the first-ever person to present primetime news with a Māori face tattoo. The “inspiring” 37-year-old first made headlines in 2019 when she presented TVNZ’s midday broadcast, wearing her moko kauae with pride (a sacred Māori tattoo on the lower chin). On Monday (December 27), she graced screens as a temporary placement for Newhub’s regular 6:00 pm hosts, Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts.
WORLD

