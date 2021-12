SheTek (Princeton), a not-for-profit organization that helps women get started and get ahead in technology careers, held its annual conference in October. According to Chaya Pamula, founder and president of SheTek and also cofounder and CEO of PamTen, a Princeton-based IT solutions company, SheTek is not trying to reinvent the wheel. “It’s about creating a strong ecosystem through our partnerships with universities, corporates, various entrepreneurs and many other associations and groups.” The organization offers programs in three categories: training, job readiness, and mentorship and sponsorship.

