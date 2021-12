The NFL’s tackle statistics only go back to 2001. Even Pro Football Reference’s tackle numbers go as far back as 1987, and those numbers are thoroughly incomplete. With all of those caveats out of the way, and please bear that in mind, as best as I can tell without access to other data, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has recorded more tackles this season than any other defensive back in franchise history—so far as we can tell.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO