WWE

Damien Priest brutalizes Dolph Ziggler in an uncontrolled fit of rage | WWE on FOX

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 2 days ago

Dolph Ziggler squared off face to face with Damien Priest...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Reportedly Done With The Company

WWE has seen a lot of departures this year due to contract expirations, releases and more, and now it looks like another familiar name has parted ways with the company. PWInsider reports that Jimmy Wang Yang is already done with WWE following his short tryout as a producer. Yang started his producer tryout back in October and after several weeks he has decided that the position is not for him.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns' left a WWE show

In recent days, WWE's grappling with a major defection of its roster due to numerous internal infections from covid-19, with the number one company in the world that has never found itself having to face such a situation, in the last two years of pandemic. If initially the names of...
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE: Big problems during the Raw tapings

The situation inside the WWE backstage's said to be on the verge of absurdity, with several Superstars and several insiders who would have been attacked by the pandemic virus and would have thus deserted all the latest live events and tapings of the Stamford-based company. The names that for the...
WWE
Fightful

Superstar Billy Graham Claims He's Signed A New 5-Year Deal With WWE

Superstar Billy Graham says he has signed a new deal with WWE. Superstar Billy Graham is seen as one of the forerunners of the sports entertainment philosophy in professional wrestling. Names like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Paul Heyman have all credited Superstar Billy Graham as a major influence for them in the world of wrestling with the former two names openly taking elements of Billy Graham‘s character and incorporating them into their own personas.
WWE
The Independent

Jake Paul urged to call out Anderson Silva by former UFC champion

Former UFC champion Chris Weidman has questioned why Jake Paul is not calling out Anderson Silva for a boxing fight.Weidman won the UFC middleweight title from Silva in 2013, before retaining it against the Brazilian at the end of the year. Silva, considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, recently stepped over into boxing.In his first boxing bout, in March, the 46-year-old beat former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez via split decision. Silva then knocked out former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in the first round of their clash in September.Meanwhile,...
UFC
Wrestling World

Beautiful gesture from Rhea Ripley

In recent months, several WWE athletes have been robbed by evildoers who undisturbed stole their belongings, both personal and WWE-owned, with Stamford's company having several props stolen from the ThunderDome. and from the federation tours, restarted in the summer. The wrestlers who have been robbed in the last period, respond...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/27 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Many top stars not available due to COVID, Miz & Maryse renew vows with Bischoff and Edge, Orton vs. Otis, Gable vs. Riddle, Priest vs. Ziggler, Profits vs. Mysterios (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including a reshuffled show due to many top stars not available due to COVID, Miz & Maryse renew vows with Eric Bischoff and Edge, Randy Orton vs. Otis, Chad Gable vs. Riddle, Damian Priest vs. Ziggler, Street Profits vs. Mysterios, and more.
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Alexa Bliss' return

Alexa Bliss hasn't set foot in the ring since she unsuccessfully challenged Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women's Championship at Extreme Rules last September. It is not known exactly when the five-time women's champion plans to return to WWE. During her career at Stamford, the 30-year-old from Columbus has held...
WWE
PWMania

Latest News On Roman Reigns and Others Being Pulled From WWE Live Events

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and other stars were pulled from live events leading into the Day 1 PPV event. As of Thursday morning, WWE has not made any changes to the advertised card for the PPV. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the situation...
WWE
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Logan Paul rips ‘weasel’ Floyd Mayweather for allegedly not paying him for their boxing match

Logan Paul has taken a shot at Floyd Mayweather for allegedly not paying him for their boxing match. Paul and Mayweather fought in an exhibition back in June in a highly-anticipated bout that did well in the lead-up and on pay-per-view as it sold around 1 million. However, months later, Paul posted a picture of Mayweather on his Instagram story where he blasted “Money” for not paying him.
COMBAT SPORTS
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
The Independent

Conor McGregor training partner drops hint over next UFC fight after comeback from injury

Conor McGregor is set to fight Charles Oliveira next for the UFC lightweight title in his return from injury, according to training partner Peter Queally.McGregor won the lightweight title back in 2016 but dropped the belt ahead of his mega fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr a year later.The Irishman appears to be behind Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje in the queue to fight for the title next against the Brazilian, who submitted Dustin Poirier earlier this month.But Queally, who insists there are holes in Oliveira’s striking game that The Notorious can expose with his power, believes his teammate is...
UFC

