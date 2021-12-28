Damien Priest brutalizes Dolph Ziggler in an uncontrolled fit of rage | WWE on FOX

Former UFC champion Chris Weidman has questioned why Jake Paul is not calling out Anderson Silva for a boxing fight.Weidman won the UFC middleweight title from Silva in 2013, before retaining it against the Brazilian at the end of the year. Silva, considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, recently stepped over into boxing.In his first boxing bout, in March, the 46-year-old beat former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez via split decision. Silva then knocked out former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in the first round of their clash in September.Meanwhile,...

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO