Edge has a surprise for Miz and Maryse during their wedding vow renewal | WWE on FOX

Wedding bells are soon to be ringing for Porsha Williams!. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé, businessman Simon Guobadia has set a date for the wedding, with a bit of push from Williams' family, of course. "I did not [have a date], and everything kind of blew up online. My grandmother, of all people, got word. She was like, 'That man wants to marry you, what are you going to do?' She, my mom, and my Aunt Darlene sat me down like an intervention, and they literally gave me a date. So we now have a date, summoned by my family," Williams told Extra at the People's Choice Awards.

