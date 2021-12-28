Housing Market Predictions 2022: Will Prices Drop?

Pending home sales unexpectedly fell in the month of November as homebuyers were hesitant to buy due to higher prices. The National Association of Realtors' pending home sales index, which tracks the number of homes that are under contract to be sold, slipped 2.2% to 122.4 in November on a monthly basis. The latest reading came in short of the 0.5% increase expected by economists surveyed by Refinitiv and well below October's 7.5% increase. On a year-over-year basis, contract signings slid 2.7%.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO