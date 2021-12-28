ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

What’s next in ‘unprecedented’ case of truck driver sentenced to 110 years

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alex Rose
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pi7Wl_0dXKSwdN00

GOLDEN, Colo. ( KDVR ) – There is no playbook for how to reduce the mandatory minimum sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for causing a fiery crash on I-70 . Regardless, the district attorney, Aguilera-Mederos’ defense team and the district court judge will press forward into uncharted legal waters.

Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King said her office continues to be in touch with the victims, and will be formally asking for a resentencing of 20 to 30 years for Aguilera-Mederos.

“This is an exceptional case, and it requires an exceptional process,” King said after the hearing. “In finding the verdict, the jury recognized the extreme nature of the defendant’s conduct, which warrants a prison sentence.”

Aguilera-Mederos was driving an 18-wheeler through the mountains when he claimed his brakes failed as he traveled toward the city. He ultimately crashed into more than two dozen stopped vehicles and four semitrailers, killing four people and hurting at least 10 more.

Crews working to put out fire at Scott tire landfill

The 110-year sentence for Aguilera-Mederos was the result of mandatory minimum sentencing laws that apply to crimes of violence, which are any offense in which a person is killed or suffers serious bodily injury. The lengthy sentence caught people’s attention nationwide and sparked a petition signed by millions.

A key question the judge had during the hearing: How will the resentencing process impact Aguilera-Mederos’ right to an appeal? Under Colorado law, the defense has a window of time to file an appeal. In this case, the defense has until Jan. 31.

Judge Jones asked both the defense and prosecution to deliver memos by Jan. 10 to outline why the court should resentence and how it should go about doing so legally.

After a virtual hearing Monday , the judge has set another hearing date for Jan. 13.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

2 arrested, 2 still at large after burglary in Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Two suspects are at large and two were arrested after a burglary at a business in Scott, according to the Scott Police Department (SPD). Damarkus Scott, 18, and Michael Trayham, 20, both of Houston, TX, face charges of aggravated burglary, simple criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, and possession of […]
SCOTT, LA
KLFY News 10

$90k worth of catalytic converters stolen from 15 trucks

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is investigating the felony theft of 30 catalytic converters stolen out of 15 Ford Super Duty trucks earlier this month, according to a press release from APSO. The theft happened between the evening of Dec. 3 and the morning of Dec. 6. Unknown suspect(s) gained […]
EUNICE, LA
KLFY News 10

Police obtain warrant for machete-armed robber of Scott store

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Police Department (SPD) has identified the suspect who allegedly robbed a business armed with a machete as Cody Fruge, according to a press release from SPD. Fruge, 32, of Lafayette, was identified as the suspect of an armed robbery that happened at a business in the 1000 block of […]
SCOTT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Golden, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Golden, CO
Crime & Safety
KLFY News 10

“The lines between our victims and suspects is blurring,”Eunice police chief says after two retaliatory shootings

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) –Two shootings left two people injured in Eunice Monday night. Police say they believe they were both retaliatory shootings. The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. No one was injured. About two hours later, however, police say there was a second shooting nearby, in which two people were injured. One […]
EUNICE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdvr#Scott#Nexstar Media Inc
KLFY News 10

New Iberia Police Department reinstates COVID policy due to Omicron

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Effective Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) has reinstated its COVID-19 protocols because of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to a press release from the department. NIPD will restrict one masked person at a time in its lobby to obtain copies of previously documented incidents. […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KLFY News 10

Historic home goes up in flames in Sunset

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) – A 100 year old home when up in flames in Sunset around 5 a.m. Wednesday. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate. The fire was so large, it could be seen several streets over. Neighbors saw a large fiery glow that lit up the night sky. “This […]
SUNSET, LA
KLFY News 10

DEA releases emoji drug decoder

The Drug Enforcement Administration has released an "emoji drug code" guide the agency said can help provide readers "a better sense of how emojis can be used in conjunction with illegal drug activity."
CELL PHONES
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy