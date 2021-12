BlockFi executive says FOMO will drive crypto adoption next year. Over this year, digital assets have enjoyed patronage, with more people pulling in money into the sector. Aside from the NFT craze, others did their business in the centralized scene, and others banked on the decentralized sector. With no major sector predicted to take over next year, a BlockFi executive has predicted that crypto adoption would be bolstered by FOMO come 2022.

