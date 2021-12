First off, I'm not a cryptocurrency basher by any stretch. I think there is value in some of the cryptocurrencies in the market. I just think there's quite a bit of speculation that needs to work its way out of the market at some point. For example, there are approximately 9,500 cryptocurrencies in existence today, and even the most bullish crypto believers agree that there's no need for nearly that many. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 7, I give my prediction for Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and the cryptocurrency market as a whole in 2022, and why I think this asset class could be ready to take a breather.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO