Public Safety

Indonesia arrests 5 people in methamphetamine smuggling

By MOHAMMAD TAUFAN - Associated Press
 2 days ago

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they have arrested five people suspected of smuggling 29 kilograms (64 pounds)...

Related
ValleyCentral

CBP: 34 arrested in series of smuggling attempts

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents made 34 arrests over the course of three smuggling events. On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Weslaco agents received information that a residence was being used to harbor migrants. In collaboration with Weslaco PD, officers responded and discovered nine migrants present at the location. There was […]
MCALLEN, TX
Reuters

Thailand seizes $30 mln of crystal meth hidden in boxing punch bags

BANGKOK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Thai authorities have seized crystal methamphetamine with a street value of almost $30 million stuffed inside boxing punch bags bound for Australia, officials said on Thursday. Customs officers inspected the shipment after growing suspicious of the Thai-made training equipment which is not in high demand...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Indonesia to bring stranded Rohingya refugees to shore after protests

Indonesia on Wednesday said it will let dozens of Rohingya refugees come ashore after protests from locals and the international community over its plan to push them into Malaysian waters. At least 100 mostly women and children aboard a stricken wooden vessel off Aceh province were denied refuge in Indonesia, where authorities on Tuesday said they planned to push them into the neighbouring Southeast Asian country after fixing their boat. After a day-long meeting on Wednesday between officials in the coastal town of Bireun, Jakarta backtracked and said the refugees' boat would be towed to shore on humanitarian grounds. "The decision was taken after considering the emergency condition of the refugees on that boat," said Armed Wijaya, head of the national taskforce on refugees.
ADVOCACY
BigCountryHomepage

Suspect accused of smuggling 1000+ people arrested in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two-year-long investigation into human trafficking led to the arrest of suspect in Comanche County accused of smuggling more than 1,000 people. The suspect, described as a 33-year-old undocumented immigrant, was taken into custody when Border Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security executed a search and arrest warrant at […]
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Agents arrest 14 individuals during human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents foiled another human smuggling attempt 30 miles south of Hebbronville. The incident happened on December 15 after agents saw a suspicious vehicle driving on Farm to Market Road 649. As agents attempted to investigate, the driver pulled over to the side of the road where...
LAREDO, TX
texasborderbusiness.com

Officers Seize over $600K in Methamphetamine

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $627,700 in alleged methamphetamine. “Drug trafficking organizations continue to work to get harmful narcotics on our streets, but CBP officers are always on the clock, working to thwart smuggling activities all while facilitating legitimate travelers during this holiday season,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
HIDALGO, TX
UPI News

Hong Kong police seize 1.27 tons of ketamine in bust

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Hong Kong made their largest ketamine bust to date, seizing 1.27 tons of the drug and arresting four in relation to its distribution. Police uncovered 48 bags of ketamine valued at $107 million on Friday. The amount exceeded total seizures for the whole year.
WASHINGTON, DC
kfgo.com

Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupts, people warned to stay away

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s Semeru volcano on Java island erupted early on Sunday spewing a two km (1.24 miles) high ash column, prompting authorities to warn people to stay away from the eruption range. Earlier this month, the eruption of Semeru, Java’s tallest mountain, ejected ash clouds and...
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
BBC

Tania Mendoza: Mexican actress shot dead while waiting for son

A Mexican actress and singer was shot dead while she waited to pick up her 11-year-old son from a football academy in the state of Morelos, reports say. Tania Mendoza was outside the sporting complex in the city of Cuernavaca with other parents when two armed men arrived on a motorbike on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Russia told to pay compensation to woman whose hands were cut off

Russia has been ordered to pay more than €370,000 (£315,000) in compensation to a woman whose hands were cut off by her husband. The European Court of Human Rights said Russia had failed to combat domestic violence, and ordered it to compensate four women who were brutally attacked.
EUROPE
stlouisnews.net

Captagon pills (a.k.a.poor man's cocaine) are flooding oil-rich Arab states

By John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus], December 27 (ANI): A counterfeit version of Captagon, which is highly addictive, has become the drug of choice among young people in the oil-rich countries of the Arab Gulf and mainly Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. As it is much cheaper than cocaine, many people call it: "poor man's cocaine."Hardly a week goes by without an announcement that Customs or other authorities in various countries have confiscated millions of counterfeit Captagon pills. It should be noted, however, that as a rule the drugs seized by authorities are less than one-tenth of the illicitly imported Captagon pills, that have become the new rage in the region.
WORLD

