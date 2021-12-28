ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

GoFundMe for Devastated Family of 3 in AC Expressway Toll Crash

By Eddie Davis
 2 days ago
This may be one of the saddest things you ever read. I know it was one of the saddest articles I have ever written. The Khiev family of Atlantic City and New Hampshire lost three siblings about 9 pm Sunday, Dec. 26 when their car crashed into the eastbound toll booth...

