Rapid at-home Covid tests may not be as effective in detecting Omicron compared to other coronavirus variants, US health officials have said.In Britain, the UK Health Security Agency has insisted that the lateral flow tests detect Omicron just as accurately.But pointing to preliminary research, the US Food and Drug Administration has suggested otherwise.“Early data suggests that antigen tests do detect the Omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity,” the agency said on Tuesday.Sensitivity is a measure of how likely a test is able to detect a positive.The warning is based on studies by the National Institutes of Health’s Rapid Acceleration...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO