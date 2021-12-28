ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jessica Chastain admits prosthetics gave her energy

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Chastain found wearing prosthetics in her new movie made her bring “more energy” to her...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Diane Kruger Says Jessica Chastain 'Made Sure' The 355 Actresses All Got 'Paid the Same'

Diane Kruger says her The 355 costar and producer Jessica Chastain ensured parity among the female co-leads of the action film. The star told Women's Health about training for the spy movie, which sees her as a German agent who teams up with elite spies from countries around the world to take down a common enemy. The cast also features Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz and Bingbing Fan, Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

The Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac Saga Continues

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac both received Golden Globe nominations on Monday, December 13. To celebrate their noms for their work on Scenes from a Marriage, Chastain hopped on TikTok to celebrate — and attempted to convince Isaac to get on TikTok too. In the video, Chastain and Isaac...
CELEBRITIES
ramascreen.com

New Featurettes For THE 355 Starring Jessica Chastain

Universal Pictures has released these new featurettes: ‘Tillbury Docks’ and ‘Packing a Punch’ for THE 355. Jessica Chastain, producer, and star of Universal Pictures’ The 355, performs her own perilous high-altitude stunts at London’s famed Tilbury docks. She and her co-star Diane Kruger reveal secrets behind their brutal fight scenes in the film. The 355, directed by Simon Kinberg, also stars Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Bingbing Fan, Édgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan. The 355 arrives in theaters January 7.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
palmspringslife.com

star and Palm Springs International Film Festival honoree Jessica Chastain pushes herself exactly where she loves to be: outside her comfort zone.

Editor's Note: The 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival, originally scheduled to run January 7-17, 2022 has been canceled effective Dec. 29 and will return with an -in-person event in 2023. Jessica Chastain still can’t believe it. The actress just arrived home after spending the past 10 days in the...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, and More Celebrities Mourn Literary Icon Joan Didion

Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, and Emma Roberts are among the celebrities taking to social media on Thursday to honor the life of literary icon Joan Didion. Didion, the author, journalist, and style icon died on Thursday at 87. As the author of 19 titles and even more screenplays, Didion was a literary force. She was best known for chronicling the 1960s counterculture in her groundbreaking book of essays, “Slouching Towards Bethlehem.” She won the 2005 National Book Award for Nonfiction for her best-selling memoir, “The Year of Magical Thinking.” And, in 2012, she was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Barack Obama,...
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eyes Of Tammy Faye#The Wig#Old Star#Prosthetics
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wife Wants To Revisit Her Chemistry With John Mayer? Singer Invited Actress To Holiday Party

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer are, allegedly, open to the possibility of rekindling their romance. Jennifer Aniston recently surprised her fans when she said that she’s finally ready to date. It’s been four years since Aniston’s last relationship, and the Friends star stayed single by choice. Prior to her divorce from Justin Theroux in 2018, she also dated Brad Pitt, but their marriage didn’t last very long.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Children Are So Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Pics

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ children are all grown up. The A-list actor shared a rare picture of the couple’s three children -- Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and 9-year-old Livingston -- from their outing at the Sing 2 premiere. “Family affair at #Sing2 premiere,” the 52-year-old actor wrote. Alves, who married the star in 2012, took to her own Instagram to share two pictures from the evening and give her and McConaughey’s children a shout-out.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bebe Rexha Shares Emotional TikTok About Her Weight: ‘I Am the Heaviest I’ve Ever Been’

A painful confession. Bebe Rexha opened up about struggling with her body image amid the holidays in an emotional video. “I know we’re all supposed to be merry and, like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!’ —which I am, ish,” the “Meant to Be” songstress, 32, began in a TikTok video posted on Monday, December 27. “I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
People

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles in Gold Gown at Don't Look Up Premiere

The soon-to-be mom, 31, showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold gown at the star-studded Don't Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday. The actress, who also posed with costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, walked the red carpet in a sparkly Dior number, complete with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She accessorized her stunning ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair effortlessly pulled back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AceShowbiz

Beyonce Knowles Wants to Replace Halle Berry as Storm

According to the internet chatters, the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker has reached out to Marvel's head in a bid to join X-Men when the franchise is finally coming to MCU later. AceShowbiz - Rumor has it, Beyonce Knowles wants to be the next Storm who was originally played by Halle Berry. According to Giant Freaking Robot, the "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" hitmaker has been actively pursuing the superhero role who has the power to manipulate the weather.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy