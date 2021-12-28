ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Madonna has beef with rapper Tory Lanez

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna has accused Tory Lanez of ripping off her 1985 hit 'Into The Groove'. The...

Rolling Stone

Madonna ‘Tired of Being Taken Advantage Of’ After Claiming Tory Lanez Ripped Off Her Song

Madonna appears ready to go after Tory Lanez after alleging the Canadian artist’s new song “Pluto’s Last Comet” rips off her 1985 single, “Into the Groove.” In a statement shared with Rolling Stone via a representative, Madonna says, “I am tired of being taken advantage of and I mean business.”  “Pluto’s Last Comet” appears on Lanez’s new Eighties-inspired album, Alone at Prom, and the song’s lead synth riff does bare a resemblance to the one in Madonna’s “Into the Groove.” Madonna first raised the issue in — of all places — the comments section on one of Lanez’s Instagram posts, writing last...
MUSIC
The Independent

Madonna asks Tory Lanez to contact her about ‘illegal’ use of song

Madonna has left a comment on Tory Lanez’s Instagram post accusing him of the “illegal” use of one of her songs, it has emerged. The pop artist wrote beneath one of Lanez’s recent posts suggesting that she’d attempted to contact the rapper privately about the matter, but had been reduced to posting about it in public. “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song ‘Get into the Groove’!” she wrote from her verified Instagram account. She appeared to be referring to Lanez’s song “Pluto’s Last Comment”, which seems to interpolate Madonna’s 1985 hit that originally featured in the...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Madonna
Person
Tory Lanez
rapradar.com

Video: Tory Lanez “Enchanting Waterfall”

Tory Lanez brings the thrills as Ashton Rain in the latest music video off his ’80s-inspired album, Alone At Prom. Inspired by Michael Jackson’s icon “Thriller” video, the retro clip follows Ashton on a night out with his high school sweetheart, Diandra Edwards. Despite him morphing into a wolf, the couple continue fun-filled date before she too transforms into a wolf.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Madonna Comments On Tory Lanez’s Alleged Illegal Use Of “Into The Groove” On “Pluto’s Last Comet”

Notorious Queen of Pop, Madonna, has once again taken time to call out another artist for their behavior. This time, she calls out Tory Lanez, the rapper most known for shooting Meg The Stallion in the foot, on his latest release “Pluto’s Last Comet” for sampling her own hit “Into the Groove” without any credit. Madonna took the liberty of calling him out on social media through commenting on one of his recent posts on Instagram, which is oddly out of character since she has repeatedly called out other celebrities in their own dedicated posts directly addressed to them. “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” is what she commented on his posts. Lanez has yet to comment on the accusation. While Into the Groove was released in 1984 and all its 80’s upbeat magic, Lanez’s song sounds similar to the former on the first second and more apparent as the vocals begin. Listen to the two songs below.
MUSIC
Popculture

Madonna Going After Rapper for Allegedly Ripping off Her Music

Madonna claimed rapper Tory Lanez is using one of her songs illegally without her permission. She took to Lanez's Instagram page to publicly accuse him, leading Madonna fans to bombard his Instagram page and demand he gives the "Material Girl" singer her due. Lanez has not commented on the allegation.
THEATER & DANCE
rapradar.com

Video: SpotemGottem Ft. Tory Lanez “No Strings Attached”

SpotemGottem’s flossing in his Back From The Dead album’s new video featuring Tory Lanez. Shot by Rook Director, SpotemGottem and Swavey detail their savagery lifestyle inside a jewelry store where they flaunt a bevy of ice. Bling bling.
MUSIC
BET

Rapper Wiz Khalifa Says It’s Time For Artists To Stop Beefing

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is hoping a newfound peace in the music industry can start following the recent violent deaths of rappers Drakeo the Ruler and Young Dolph. Heading to Twitter on Sunday (Dec. 19) the “Young, Wild & Free” artist urged fellow entertainers to start treating one another better as we head into the new year. Let’s “try some sh*t next year. Minding our own business,” he wrote in his post.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
